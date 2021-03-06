Wild heron fitted with prosthetic beak headed to nature facility in Canada

Hodkiewicz said if a prosthetic beak was not made for the bird, it probably would not have survived.

“This was the only option for that bird,” Hodkiewicz said. “He would have to be euthanized if we were unable to get a new beak for him, because it’s too labor intensive to try to hand feed him.”

Hodkiewicz said Limberg created the mold for the beak out of denture material, and he attached the prosthetic onto the heron— a process that took about 15 minutes.

“Once he had the beak on, he literally ate an hour after we were done,” Hodkiewicz said. “He was eating on his own after he got the prosthetic beak.”

The heron recently outgrew its originally prosthetic beak and a new one was created for him. The new beak was set be attached to the bird late last week.

“I think Dr. Limberg did a good job fitting a prosthetic that is going to work for him the long term,” Hodkiewicz said. “He’s handled it really well.”

Nass said the wildlife hospital usually releases animals back to their natural habitat after it is healed. However because of the prosthetic beak it will need to be supervised on a continual basis, which is the reason why it will be transported to the Montreal biodome.