Wild heron fitted with prosthetic beak headed to nature facility in Canada

A black-crowned heron that has been treated at a local wildlife hospital during the past two years could be heading up north in the near future.
The heron, which was brought to the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in Lake Geneva about two years ago, could be transported to the Biodome de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec once travel restrictions from the United States to Canada are lessened.
Jessica Nass, wildlife rehabilitator at Fellow Mortals, said there is no set timeline for when the heron will be transferred to the Montreal biodome. She said Fellow Mortals is working on obtaining a flight to Montreal, so the heron does not have to be driven to the biodome when it is time to transport it.
“The border restrictions are still very high. Right now, it’s hard to travel anyway, so we have to play it by ear,” Nass said. “We also want to do what’s going to be the least amount of stress for the bird.”
The Biodome de Montreal houses various types of plants and wildlife that are found in different ecosystems in North America and South America. Nass said the heron will remain at the biodome once it is transported to the facility.
“It’s a beautiful facility, beautiful indoor-like sanctuary,” Nass said. “That bird will be able to live out the rest of its life there.”
Dr. Scot Hodkiewicz of the Lake Geneva Animal Hospital, who has helped to provide care for the heron, said the biodome will be an ideal location for the heron, because it will be housed in a habitat with other types of birds.
“As soon as Canada opens up from COVID, we can get him up there,” Hodkiewicz said. “They’re going to take over his care from then on. It’s a great success story.”
Nass said when the heron was brought to the wildlife hospital about two years ago the upper part of its beak was half gone and one of its eyes was severely injured.
“These birds are fish eaters and obviously a lot of how they fish is with their bill, so we knew we had to do something because he or she was not going to be happy being tube fed,” Nass said. “We really didn’t know what kind of growth was going to happen.”
Nass said the wildlife hospital worked with Hodkiewicz, Dr. Chris Welch also of the Lake Geneva Animal Hospital, and Ann Limberg of Geneva Family Dentistry to fit a prosthetic beak on the heron about a year and a half ago.
She said after the prosthetic beak was attached to the heron it was able to catch fish.
“This bird has adapted extremely well to his or her circumstances of having a prosthetic bill and successfully hunting fish,” Nass said. “It’s putting on a good amount of weight. It has a good attitude. It’s doing well.”
Hodkiewicz said if a prosthetic beak was not made for the bird, it probably would not have survived.
“This was the only option for that bird,” Hodkiewicz said. “He would have to be euthanized if we were unable to get a new beak for him, because it’s too labor intensive to try to hand feed him.”
Hodkiewicz said Limberg created the mold for the beak out of denture material, and he attached the prosthetic onto the heron— a process that took about 15 minutes.
“Once he had the beak on, he literally ate an hour after we were done,” Hodkiewicz said. “He was eating on his own after he got the prosthetic beak.”
The heron recently outgrew its originally prosthetic beak and a new one was created for him. The new beak was set be attached to the bird late last week.
“I think Dr. Limberg did a good job fitting a prosthetic that is going to work for him the long term,” Hodkiewicz said. “He’s handled it really well.”
Nass said the wildlife hospital usually releases animals back to their natural habitat after it is healed. However because of the prosthetic beak it will need to be supervised on a continual basis, which is the reason why it will be transported to the Montreal biodome.
“Obviously, we wouldn’t be able to release him with a prosthetic,” Nass said. “It’s something that needs upkeep to make sure that it does not get loose. It needs to be adjusted if it moves too much or shifts.”
Nass said the heron’s injured eye also has healed during its stay at Fellow Mortals.
“We were really concerned about that eye surviving,” Nass said. “Not only did it survive, but he has vision which is just amazing.”
The heron currently is housed in a habitat with other birds and animals at the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.
Nass said the heron interacts well with the other animals.
“They all share the same space, and there’s really a cool kind of harmony in that habitat. Everybody gets along,” Nass said. “I think because he can fly, he can definitely have his own personal space and go some places that the other birds can’t.”
Nass said the heron also is comfortable around humans. She said because herons are nocturnal creatures they do not have much interaction with humans, so that might be why they are comfortable around them.
“I feel like they don’t have that fear, because they haven’t had much interaction with humans to know what to fear,” Nass said. “He made dealing with his injuries a lot easier for us and him. I think that’s why it was so successful.”
Hodkiewicz said he has enjoyed working with the bird and helping to bring it back to health.
“It’s one of those rewarding cases that you will remember your whole life and get to tell your kids and grandkids about,” Hodkiewicz said. “That’s what this has become.”
Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners, scheduling New Years events
The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.
The sale price was not immediately available, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.
Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.
“We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area,” Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. “Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come.”
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.
The “Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020” New Year’s Eve event is scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31, and will include hors d’ oeuvres, cocktails live DJ, heated igloos and champagne toast. The cost to attend is $100 per person.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at the mansion. The cost is $50 per person.
Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting www.MaxwellMansion1856.com or by calling 262-248-9711.
The Pfeifers plan to host an open house celebration at Maxwell Mansion in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell,” Monica Pfeifer said in a press release. “In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events, alike.”
The Pfeifers, who are Wisconsin natives, have moved back to the Lake Geneva area to take over ownership of the mansion.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died about three years after the mansion was built.
Maxwell’s wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after Philip Maxwell had died.
The property was operated as a hotel during the 1940s and 1950s, then Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated it as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years.
Nancy Waspi purchased the mansion in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant. Fritz then purchased the property from Waspi in 2012.
Fritz initially tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017, but pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the Baker House, which he also previously owned.
After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion property.
