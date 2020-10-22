Wildlife rescuers struggle to save injured bald eagle found in Fontana

The eagle had a lead-blood level of 2,200 micrograms per deciliter, where an acceptable level would only be .3 micrograms per deciliter.

Fellow Mortals said the eagle may have gotten lead poisoning from other animals it eats, such as fish, other birds or even a deceased deer. It is possible other animals that had been shot with a lead shot or ingested a lead fishing sinker develop lead poisoning and were later ingested by the eagle.

The eagle will be treated with a drug that binds heavy metals in the blood so they can be filtered through the kidneys, according to the group.

Blane said the bald eagle, which she believes is male due to its smaller size compared to generally larger female bald eagles, has been stabilized and is being kept in a quiet, protected room.

Since the eagle has been taken to Fellow Mortals, it has begun drinking and eating, but Blane said it is too soon to say if the eagle will have a favorable outcome.

“It’s just going to be a matter of time to see if he can get through it,” she said.

Prior to the injury, Blane said the eagle, estimated to be five years old based on the coloration of its head feathers, was in a healthy weight and likely in good health.