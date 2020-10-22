Wildlife rescuers struggle to save injured bald eagle found in Fontana

FONTANA — An injured bald eagle rescued by the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital after being spotted in Fontana has been found to have high levels of lead in its blood, a treatable ailment but one causing serious complications in the eagle’s recovery.
Staff from Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, a nonprofit which provides care to injured or orphaned wildlife, responded to calls Oct. 10 about an injured bald eagle on the lawn of a Fontana resident.
After bringing the bald eagle to the group’s facility in the town of Geneva, staff members took X-ray images of the bird and found it had sustained no fractures.
Yvonne Wallace Blane, director of rehabilitation for Fellow Mortals, said that despite not having fractured any bones, the bald eagle had sustained serious impact trauma, which caused internal bleeding in the eagle’s lungs and may have potentially injured its organs.
“He had some kind of impact trauma, whether he was hit by a car or something happened on the water, we don’t know, but something caused a lot of injury to the chest area or his back,” she said.
She added that it is unlikely the eagle was injured by another bird in a territorial dispute because there were no puncture injuries from talons.
Tests later revealed the eagle had high levels of lead in its body, an ailment which can cause serious damage to internal organs and the digestive track. According to an Oct. 16 Fellow Mortals Facebook post, the lead poisoning may have also affected the eagle’s mentation, or ability to judge a situation, which may have created a slow reaction time when encountering a threat, such as a moving vehicle.
The eagle had a lead-blood level of 2,200 micrograms per deciliter, where an acceptable level would only be .3 micrograms per deciliter.
Fellow Mortals said the eagle may have gotten lead poisoning from other animals it eats, such as fish, other birds or even a deceased deer. It is possible other animals that had been shot with a lead shot or ingested a lead fishing sinker develop lead poisoning and were later ingested by the eagle.
The eagle will be treated with a drug that binds heavy metals in the blood so they can be filtered through the kidneys, according to the group.
Blane said the bald eagle, which she believes is male due to its smaller size compared to generally larger female bald eagles, has been stabilized and is being kept in a quiet, protected room.
Since the eagle has been taken to Fellow Mortals, it has begun drinking and eating, but Blane said it is too soon to say if the eagle will have a favorable outcome.
“It’s just going to be a matter of time to see if he can get through it,” she said.
Prior to the injury, Blane said the eagle, estimated to be five years old based on the coloration of its head feathers, was in a healthy weight and likely in good health.
“Whatever happened to him, he was in good health up until that point,” she said.
In a Facebook post by Fellow Mortals providing details of the rescue, the nonprofit also asked for donations to assist with treatment. So far $2,321 had been contributed.
Blane said she is thankful to the community for helping fund the tests and procedures needed to help save the eagle’s life.
She added that Fellow Mortals relies heavily on donations to provide care to injured wild animals and that like many other nonprofits, the organization has suffered a negative financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like everyone else, we’re struggling because of the pandemic,” she said.
Blane said she encourages those who support Fellow Mortals to attend its Wild Spirits Masquerade virtual event on Nov. 21, hosted from the Big Foot Country Club. The event will include displays from area artists, raffle items and discussions with Fellow Mortals staff members about their daily work.
