Williams Bay 2022 budget includes remodeled lakefront bathrooms, boat launch cameras, park improvements

The 2022 Williams Bay village budget includes funding for lakefront projects and other park improvements.

The budget was approved Monday night, Nov. 15 at a meeting of the village board.

The village’s mill rate is estimated to be $3.60 per $1,000 of assessed value, up three cents from the previous year, when the mill rate was $3.57. For example, a home assessed at $300,000 will pay approximately $1,080 a year in village taxes or $2.96 a day for village services.

“It’s important to note that this mill rate is for the Village only,” village treasurer Lori Peternell said in an email. “The total mill rate will be higher once the other taxing jurisdictions are included.”

Peternell highlighted the upcoming lakefront projects during her presentation of the budget.

“This is where you’re going to see some of the changes,” she said.

$14,000 has been budgeted in borrowing for a remodeling of the beach house. Peternell said upgrades are necessary to improve the structure’s security.

An auditor for the village recommended implementing a solution, as the beach house attendants do not currently have a secure way of handling money.

“So we want to make a desk and some secure areas,” Peternell said. “They just have a cash box right now, so they want to be able to secure the money.”

Another $50,000 has also been budgeted in borrowing to remodel the lakefront bathrooms, which now serve the recreation department. This upgrade was originally planned for 2021.

“We’re going to have those open year-round,” Peternell said. “Right now there’s no heat or anything in those bathrooms.”

Also carrying over from last year’s budget is camera installation at the boat launch. The village plans to install a lakefront camera system by May 2022, in order to provide a livestream of the boat launch for the benefit of boaters, law enforcement and more.

Jim D’Alessandro, village trustee and chair of the parks and lakefront committee, said a boat launch livestream has been on the village’s to-do list for a few years.

“The main purpose is for people, especially boaters and fisherman, to see how busy the boat launch is, and if there’s white caps on the water,” D’Alessandro said.

The camera feed will also fortify security on the lakefront. Authorities will be able to pull footage in incidents of boat damage, and surveil the pay box when no attendant is on duty.

Next year’s budget also includes further park improvements.

“A lot of good things have been happening over in the parks,” Peternell said. “We’re getting some new things and trying to work a little smarter instead of harder.”

D’Alessandro took over as chair of parks and lakefront three years ago, he said. Around that time, the village had put together a multimillion dollar parks plan — a plan that D’Alessandro ultimately felt did not best serve the village.

“I went in a different direction,” D’Alessandro said. “We wanted to give the people in the village what they really want, at a much lower cost.”

With insights from the Williams Bay Business Association (WBBA) community surveys, the village zeroed in on several key improvements for 2022. The village has purchased a $21,000 all-purpose grooming machine for the baseball and softball fields, D’Alessandro said, at the request of the recreation department.

The budget includes a new tarp for the village ice skating rink, now two years old. An additional $13,000 is going towards new bleachers for the baseball and softball fields.

Upgrades are also set for the Williams Bay dog park, officially named Rex Park in honor of the late Williams Bay police dog. Grant money will be used to purchase benches, dog equipment and ramps for the park.

Along with park improvements, rescue stipends have been outlined in next year’s budget. $29,200 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will go toward $40 shift stipends for on-call first responders.

“We’re trying to fill some holes in staffing,” Peternell said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.