Williams Bay add third full-day 4K classroom; district says program helps attract families

With the Thursday, Sept. 1 start of the 2022-2023 school coming up soon, the Williams Bay Board of Education met in special session Aug. 19 to address the fast summertime growth in enrollment for the district’s all-day four-year-old kindergarten program.

As of the meeting, district administrator Dr. William White reported that 45 students were enrolled in Williams Bay’s full-day 4K program for the upcoming school year, necessitating the addition of a third 4K classroom.

“Having 45 4K’ers is certainly a good thing,” he noted. “It creates the opportunity to hire staff to add to our family.”

Board of Education clerk Ed Nichols called the rise in 4K enrollment a “very good thing” for the Williams Bay School District.

“This is exactly what we wanted to have happen—offering 4K and being able to see more kids coming into the district,” he noted. “Our goal now is that we meet their needs, exceed their needs, and keep them in the district.”

District business director Jennifer Frederick reported Williams Bay School has achieved “an amazing retention rate” for students staying with the district as they transition from grade to grade.

“It’s 96% and higher, which is fantastic,” she said.

In response to questioning by board treasurer Dr. Patrick Peyer, elementary principal Dr. Ali Bond reported that only 32 4K students had been registered following the school’s two 4K round-up and screening sessions on Feb.16 and March 16, with more 4K students being enrolled “as the summer progressed” and “they (registrations) keep coming.”

Bond reported that total enrollment to date at Grades 3K-5 Williams Bay Elementary School stands at 325 students.

Looking to maintain the district’s 15:1 or less 4K student-teacher ratio, board members at White’s behest approved the addition of a full-time 4K teaching position and a 37.5 hours per week 4K teacher’s assistant position in support of adding a third 4K classroom at Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Rd.

“I think it’s a smart move, having three sections,” Bond said, noting the full-day 4K program has proven popular with parents. “People appreciate the full-day 4K. If we didn’t offer it they would be going somewhere else...”

White said the staffing levels for the additional third 4K classroom would provide “consistency and equity between the three classrooms at Wiliams Bay Elementary.”

Social worker position approved

Looking to meet growing student needs for school social worker services, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved creation of a $19,080 60% full-time equivalent (FTE) social worker position that would be shared by the Williams Bay School District and the Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School).

Under the shared services plan, the social worker would spend two days per week in the Williams Bay School District and one day at Grades 4K-8 Woods School, N2575 Snake Rd., Lake Geneva.

Williams Bay will pay a $12,720 cost-share for the position and Geneva Joint 4 will pay a $6,360 cost-share.

Personnel transactions

In related news on Aug. 19, school board members approved several personnel transactions in the run-up to the Thursday, Sept. 1 start of the 2022-2023 school year in Williams Bay.

Approved hirings include: Williams Bay resident Amy Marten to fill the district’s newly-approved 4K teaching position; Williams Bay resident Rebecca Knowles, a past district substitute teacher, to fill the newly-approved 4K teaching assistant position; and Beloit resident Alishe Crosby, a recent University of Whitewater graduate, to fill the newly-approved shared 0.6 FTE social worker position.

Board members also approved the resignation of first grade teacher Carrie Lyga, contingent on her payment of $1,500 in contract liquidation fees to the Williams Bay School District.

Lyga, a first grade teacher at Williams Bay Elementary School since 2004, tendered her resignation to take a position with the Elkhorn Area School District, where her husband Jon is a middle school special education teacher.