Williams Bay announces final four village admin candidates

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay has narrowed its field of candidates for the village administrator position to just four finalists, Village President Bill Duncan announced in a press release Friday.
A community meet and greet has been scheduled for Williams Bay residents to interact with the final candidates at the Williams Bay Elementary School gymnasium on March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The finalists will also participate in a two-day assessment process which will last March 2 and 3.
“Our process began in December with the assistance of the consulting firm, Public Administration Associates, LLC,” Duncan said in the release. “The village board has been methodical in the search, holding four meetings, to date, to arrive at our list of final candidates. There was strong interest in the position and I am pleased with the quality of the candidates that applied.”
The village administrator position opened in October 2020 after village board members voted to terminate former village administrator Jim Weiss for reasons which have not been disclosed.
A brief explanation for Weiss’ termination came from Duncan in a written public statement following the termination.
“The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as the goals the board wishes to achieve,” Duncan said in the release.
Weiss had served in the village-funded administrator position for over four years, earning an $83,025 salary during the year he was terminated.
The village hired former Walworth County administrator David Bretl in November 2020 following Weiss’ termination to fill the role in an interim capacity.
In the role he earns $82 per hour and works between 10 and 15 hours each week.
Bretl was hired through a contract with Public Administration Associates, of which he is the vice president and a partner of the firm.
While hiring Bretl, the village simultaneously agreed to another $9,800 contract with PAA to help the village search for a permanent administrator.
The final four candidates are:
Moses Amidei: Amidei earned a master’s degree in public administration-urban management and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northern Illinois University. He served as the village administrator of Wadsworth, Illinois from 2006 to 2020. Prior to that assignment he was the assistant to the city administrator in the City of Highwood, Illinois, from 2001 to 2006.
Lucia Matlock: Matlock earned a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Aurora University as well as an associate’s degree in business administration from McHenry Community College. She has worked as a portfolio property manager in Downer’s Grove, Illinois since 2015. In addition to holding other portfolio property manager positions, Matlock served as the community development coordinator in the Village of Machesney Park, Illinois, as the executive director of Marengo Main Street in Marengo, Illinois and as the president and interim executive director of Woodstock Downtown Business Association in Woodstock, Illinois. Prior to that, Ms. Matlock owned her own small business in Woodstock.
Rebecca Tobin: Tobin earned a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University. She currently serves as the budget/finance officer for the City of Belvidere, Illinois, a position she has held since 2014. Prior to that she served as the assistant county administrator in Boone County, Illinois from 2001 to 2014 and as Boone County’s city/county land use planner.
Sarah Weishar: Weishar earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She currently serves as the assistant village manager in the City of Greendale, Wisconsin, a position she has held since 2012. She served as a fiscal and management analyst for Milwaukee County from 2008 to 2012. Prior to that position Weishar was the planning and zoning administrator and deputy treasurer in Richfield, Wisconsin.