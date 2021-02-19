Williams Bay announces final four village admin candidates

Weiss had served in the village-funded administrator position for over four years, earning an $83,025 salary during the year he was terminated.

The village hired former Walworth County administrator David Bretl in November 2020 following Weiss’ termination to fill the role in an interim capacity.

In the role he earns $82 per hour and works between 10 and 15 hours each week.

Bretl was hired through a contract with Public Administration Associates, of which he is the vice president and a partner of the firm.

While hiring Bretl, the village simultaneously agreed to another $9,800 contract with PAA to help the village search for a permanent administrator.

The final four candidates are:

Moses Amidei: Amidei earned a master’s degree in public administration-urban management and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northern Illinois University. He served as the village administrator of Wadsworth, Illinois from 2006 to 2020. Prior to that assignment he was the assistant to the city administrator in the City of Highwood, Illinois, from 2001 to 2006.