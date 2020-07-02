Williams Bay approves historical marker project

WILLIAMS BAY — Historical markers outlining important moments in Williams Bay history are coming soon to prominent locations in the village.
The village board has approved installation of three plaques, each detailing a different historical aspect of Williams Bay in relation to the location of the sign.
Former village trustee and amateur historian Jim Killian drafted messages that will be placed on the plaques, with help from local historian Deb Soplanda. The text has been reviewed and approved by the Williams Bay Historical Society as well as the village board.
One plaque will be installed near the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy arboretum, off Harris Road, and will detail information about early occupants of the area, including the Potawatomi tribe of native Americans.
Another will be installed near the parking lot of the Williams Bay Beach and provide information about the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad station, a former transportation hub that was located north of the current village boat launch.
The third plaque will be located inside Kishwauketoe along a trail that sits above the village’s former railroad track, and will provide additional information on the village’s past train service.
Killian said it is important for the village to recognize some of its valuable history, particularly history involving structures that are no longer there, like the train station. He added that a main purpose of the plaques is to bring history to the forefront of people’s attention.
“Locals know it was there, but visitors or newcomers have no idea there was a train that ran from Chicago to Lake Geneva and then to Williams Bay,” he said.
The project will use leftover funds originally raised for the village’s centennial celebration held in October.
The Centennial Committee, which formed to plan events and celebrations surrounding the 100-year anniversary, agreed to allocate leftover funds on construction of historical markers.
Village administrator Jim Weiss said about $16,940 had been allotted by the committee for the project.
The three signs are estimated to cost $6,150 and will be installed by village workers.
An installation date has not been determined.
Plans also are underway for installation of two other small plaques — one emblazoned with the centennial logo and one with the village logo — on benches outside the municipal boat beach house.
The village board June 23 decided that the plaques will be painted in blue and white to match other village signs, made of PVC plastic, and mounted on posts.
Some discussion took place about formatting the plaques in bronze, but the board decided that plastic would be more durable, easier to replace and less tempting to those who might be interested in scrapping bronze for a profit.
Village trustee Lowell Wright supported the PVC option during the meeting, saying it seemed like the more affordable and durable option.
“I think the PVC is likely to wear better,” he said. “Obviously, bronze lasts a long time, but it weathers.”
Weiss said the final copy to be listed on the plaques has not been officially approved, and that the board will have another opportunity to approve the text before the plaques are made.
The board’s vote on June 23 was only to approve the design, color and locations of the plaques.
“We don’t have proofs of the sign yet; we’re not to that point in time,” he said.
