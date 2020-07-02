Williams Bay approves historical marker project

WILLIAMS BAY — Historical markers outlining important moments in Williams Bay history are coming soon to prominent locations in the village.

The village board has approved installation of three plaques, each detailing a different historical aspect of Williams Bay in relation to the location of the sign.

Former village trustee and amateur historian Jim Killian drafted messages that will be placed on the plaques, with help from local historian Deb Soplanda. The text has been reviewed and approved by the Williams Bay Historical Society as well as the village board.

One plaque will be installed near the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy arboretum, off Harris Road, and will detail information about early occupants of the area, including the Potawatomi tribe of native Americans.

Another will be installed near the parking lot of the Williams Bay Beach and provide information about the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad station, a former transportation hub that was located north of the current village boat launch.

The third plaque will be located inside Kishwauketoe along a trail that sits above the village’s former railroad track, and will provide additional information on the village’s past train service.