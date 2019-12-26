Williams Bay art alliance goes nonprofit

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance (WBCAA) has gained nonprofit status.

“We are very excited to be recognized as an official non-profit 501(c)3 organization,” said WBCAA Director Sandy Johnson. “This will allow us to move forward on new projects.”

WBCAA is the umbrella organization for the Williams Bay Fine Art & Fine Craft Fest — formerly Art in the Bay.

The juried fine art show, which takes place the last weekend of July, has overseen a major expansion of the show, nearly quadrupling the number of artists, adding entertainment and offering $500 cash awards to participating artists and $2,000 in college scholarships for Williams Bay High School art students.

WBCAA serves the village of Williams Bay through support and promotion of culture and cultural traditions.

A new program that began in 2018 and continues to grow is the Williams Bay Community Choir (WBCC).

WBCC is open to all singers and performs mainly secular, fun music with a goal of mounting a musical in the summers.