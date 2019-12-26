Williams Bay art alliance goes nonprofit

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance (WBCAA) has gained nonprofit status.
“We are very excited to be recognized as an official non-profit 501(c)3 organization,” said WBCAA Director Sandy Johnson. “This will allow us to move forward on new projects.”
WBCAA is the umbrella organization for the Williams Bay Fine Art & Fine Craft Fest — formerly Art in the Bay.
The juried fine art show, which takes place the last weekend of July, has overseen a major expansion of the show, nearly quadrupling the number of artists, adding entertainment and offering $500 cash awards to participating artists and $2,000 in college scholarships for Williams Bay High School art students.
WBCAA serves the village of Williams Bay through support and promotion of culture and cultural traditions.
A new program that began in 2018 and continues to grow is the Williams Bay Community Choir (WBCC).
WBCC is open to all singers and performs mainly secular, fun music with a goal of mounting a musical in the summers.
It appeared Oct. 19 at Williams Bay’s Centennial Celebration in Edgewater Park, performing works by Gershwin, Berlin, Cohen, Foster and an Americana Sing-A-Long with guitarist Amy Beth.
WBCC rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, Congregational at 46 Stam St., Williams Bay.