Williams Bay art alliance goes nonprofit

Tom Martin and son Trip at art fest 2018

Tom Martin, left, and his son, Trip Martin, 8, work on painting rocks together during the 2018 Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Festival at Edgewater Park in Wiliams Bay.

 Scott Williams

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance (WBCAA) has gained nonprofit status.

“We are very excited to be recognized as an official non-profit 501(c)3 organization,” said WBCAA Director Sandy Johnson. “This will allow us to move forward on new projects.”

WBCAA is the umbrella organization for the Williams Bay Fine Art & Fine Craft Fest — formerly Art in the Bay.

The juried fine art show, which takes place the last weekend of July, has overseen a major expansion of the show, nearly quadrupling the number of artists, adding entertainment and offering $500 cash awards to participating artists and $2,000 in college scholarships for Williams Bay High School art students.

WBCAA serves the village of Williams Bay through support and promotion of culture and cultural traditions.

A new program that began in 2018 and continues to grow is the Williams Bay Community Choir (WBCC).

WBCC is open to all singers and performs mainly secular, fun music with a goal of mounting a musical in the summers.

It appeared Oct. 19 at Williams Bay’s Centennial Celebration in Edgewater Park, performing works by Gershwin, Berlin, Cohen, Foster and an Americana Sing-A-Long with guitarist Amy Beth.

WBCC rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, Congregational at 46 Stam St., Williams Bay.

