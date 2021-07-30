Williams Bay art fest returns in full bloom

“As an artist I think we work alone a lot,” Wagner said. “Being able to bring it in front of people and see reactions, and being able to share what we do is so important.”

Across the park, Loretta Mole showcased her handcrafted jewelry to passing patrons. She is particularly proud of her wire work, she said, gesturing to an array of silver and brass rings.

Based in the southwest suburbs of Illinois, Mole visits Wisconsin often to participate in art shows. The Williams Bay art fair is special, she said, because of its manageable size and lakeside location.

“It’s not huge, so people go around to all the booths,” Mole said. “And it’s just beautiful up here.”

Mole emphasized the importance of events like the art fest for artists seeking exposure and connection.

“Anytime something is sold, and somebody likes what I make, that’s a thrill,” Mole said. “You can do it online, but there’s nothing like talking to people in person.”

The WBCAA has already begun planning for next year’s art fair, Johnson said. Each year at the event’s conclusion, the group discusses future improvements. In the fall, they will start sending out calls for artists once again.