Williams Bay art fest returns in full bloom

The 45th annual Fine Arts & Craft Fest hosted by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance (WBCAA) came to life at Edgewater Park on Saturday, July 24. All weekend, patrons browsed 30 booths full of paintings, jewelry, wood carvings and more.
WBCAA President Sandy Johnson breathed a sigh of relief at a successful first day.
“I’m just proud of this community and the people that come together to put this on,” Johnson said.
The event was first hosted in 1976 by Johnson’s mother Jan Johnson as part of Williams Bay’s U.S. bicentennial celebration. Local artist Joan Franzen ran the event for many years, but stepped away when she went into retirement. The art fest’s future was made suddenly uncertain.
Johnson decided to continue the family tradition. In 2013, she founded the cultural arts alliance to act as the art fest’s parent organization.
“I just didn’t want it to go away,” she said.
The event has blossomed since it was taken in by the arts alliance. Many artists look forward to returning each year, some of them local, some traveling from as far as Florida.
Artist Michele Vogel brought her works over from Illinois to participate in Saturday’s event. She is a Williams Bay regular, as her mother and brothers have homes in the area.
“I love this event,” Vogel said. “I love sharing my stories.”
Her acrylic and oil paintings focus on the natural beauty of Williams Bay. Vogel’s eyes shone as she gestured to one of her favorite paintings, “Lady Endurance.” Sitting center frame was a large tree, lovingly rendered in bright and deep greens.
Lady Endurance lives on Geneva Street, Vogel said, right before the hill. She said she visits the tree every morning to have her coffee and appreciate the peaceful surroundings. Since coming to the art fair, Vogel has found that she is not the only one with a special attachment to this tree.
“I have people from Williams Bay who will come by and share their stories about the tree, like how they would walk by it every morning when they were visiting their grandpa,” she said. “So I get these stories, and I think that is the most fun that I have here at the art fair.”
A few booths over, Steve Wagner from Brooklyn, WI set up his watercolor paintings for display. His work focuses on capturing the energy of motion. One painting depicted a single hummingbird hovering over a pink flower, the movement of its wings conveyed sequentially in thin layers of blue.
Like Vogel, Wagner appreciated the opportunity to gather with artists and patrons in such a beautiful setting.
“As an artist I think we work alone a lot,” Wagner said. “Being able to bring it in front of people and see reactions, and being able to share what we do is so important.”
Across the park, Loretta Mole showcased her handcrafted jewelry to passing patrons. She is particularly proud of her wire work, she said, gesturing to an array of silver and brass rings.
Based in the southwest suburbs of Illinois, Mole visits Wisconsin often to participate in art shows. The Williams Bay art fair is special, she said, because of its manageable size and lakeside location.
“It’s not huge, so people go around to all the booths,” Mole said. “And it’s just beautiful up here.”
Mole emphasized the importance of events like the art fest for artists seeking exposure and connection.
“Anytime something is sold, and somebody likes what I make, that’s a thrill,” Mole said. “You can do it online, but there’s nothing like talking to people in person.”
The WBCAA has already begun planning for next year’s art fair, Johnson said. Each year at the event’s conclusion, the group discusses future improvements. In the fall, they will start sending out calls for artists once again.
The art fest is worth every bit of work it takes, Johnson said, if it can continue to add color to the cultural landscape of Williams Bay.
“Culture brings the community together, and it just adds a deeper dimension,” Johnson said. “It adds something to life.”