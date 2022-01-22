Williams Bay beach passes for visitors could increase

In Lake Geneva, the beach rate is $8 per person for anyone 7 and up and free for age 6 and under. The aldermen have been talking about changing the rate to possibly $10 for age 12 and older and $5 for ages 6 to 11. But those changes haven’t happened yet.
If Williams Bay does increase the cost for day passes, that would match the cost of going to the beach in Fontana, where it’s $10 for anyone 12 and over, $5 for children ages 6-11, and free for age 5 and under.
Tobin said she anticipated that the proposed beach increase would be discussed in February, starting with the Feb. 16 Finance & Personnel Committee.
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Watch now: Lake Geneva shore path Williams Bay to George Williams College
view from George Williams College
Conference Point property
Shore path: Conference Point
Shore path: Conference Point
Shore path: Conference Point
Williams Bay's Plymouth Rock
Williams Bay's Plymouth Rock
The lake
Shore path: Conference Point
Shore path: Conference Point
Shore path: Conference Point
Shore path: Conference Point
Entering Congress Club
Congress Club
Congress Club
Shore path by Congress Club
Lakeshore home
The start of spring flowers
babbling brook
Shore path: Conference Point
