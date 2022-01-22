Williams Bay beach passes for visitors could increase

Going into next year, beach rates may be higher for visitors wanting to use the Williams Bay Public Beach.

An increase was proposed as part of the 2022 Williams Bay budget, but still needs final approval from the board.

Rates in 2021 were $8 for visitors age 12 and over; $5 for ages 6 to 11 and free for 5 and under.

Moving into next year, as part of the budget process the village proposed increasing visitor passes for age 12 and over to $10 per day.

The daily passes are separate from what residents pay.

An annual pass for residents and property owners is $3 per person.

In addition, currently residents can get a guest pass booklet for 10 swims for $6. That has been proposed to go up to $10, which rounds out to $1 per time.

Williams Bay Village Administrator Becky Tobin explained the proposed increase is to help cover beach staff, since pay has had to increase to get enough staff at the beach.

In Lake Geneva, the beach rate is $8 per person for anyone 7 and up and free for age 6 and under. The aldermen have been talking about changing the rate to possibly $10 for age 12 and older and $5 for ages 6 to 11. But those changes haven’t happened yet.

If Williams Bay does increase the cost for day passes, that would match the cost of going to the beach in Fontana, where it’s $10 for anyone 12 and over, $5 for children ages 6-11, and free for age 5 and under.

Tobin said she anticipated that the proposed beach increase would be discussed in February, starting with the Feb. 16 Finance & Personnel Committee.