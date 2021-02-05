Williams Bay begins planning for water main project

“The question is what would the best way for the village, our taxpayers, to approach this?” he said.

While the costs and projects on the list will likely change as project dates grow nearer, an August 15, 2020 draft of the capital improvement project list shows phase one of the village’s capital improvement projects was estimated to cost over $13 million.

Perhaps the largest and costliest project the village is considering is the replacement of thousands of miles of village water main, some of which is nearly a century old.

According to a Wisconsin Public Service Commission document, there are 76,313 feet of water main first installed between 1920 and 1940, 36,937 feet of water main installed between 1941 and 1960, and 1,912 of water line installed between 1961 and 1970.

Of the village’s 180,111 feet of water line, 55,682 of it was installed after 1990, according to the document.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Village engineer Doug Snyder said during the meeting that once the asset management plan is completed, it will provide trustees and a useful analysis for which capital improvement projects may need to be prioritized over others.

During the meeting Snyder said he would likely have the plan completed by June.