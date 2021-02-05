Williams Bay begins planning for water main project

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay Trustees are currently developing a plan to tackle a series of capital improvement projects throughout the village.
The village’s water and sewer committee met Jan. 28 to begin preliminary discussions on determining which capital improvement projects in the village need to be addressed first and how they might be financed.
The efforts are a continuation of a capital improvement project list developed by the village in August 2020, which lists a phased approach to long-term capital improvement projects throughout the village.
The village is currently planning for phase one of the plan, which includes water main and street replacements in various areas around the village including Williams Street, Stark Street and Olive Street.
To start, the village has contracted the Baxter & Woodman engineering firm for $20,000 to create an asset management plan, which will list all of the village’s necessary capital improvement projects and provide guidance on which projects may need to be completed first.
Trustee Rob Umans said during the meeting while village projects may not begin until 2023, it is important for the village to create a plan for which projects need to be completed and how they will best be financed.
“The question is what would the best way for the village, our taxpayers, to approach this?” he said.
While the costs and projects on the list will likely change as project dates grow nearer, an August 15, 2020 draft of the capital improvement project list shows phase one of the village’s capital improvement projects was estimated to cost over $13 million.
Perhaps the largest and costliest project the village is considering is the replacement of thousands of miles of village water main, some of which is nearly a century old.
According to a Wisconsin Public Service Commission document, there are 76,313 feet of water main first installed between 1920 and 1940, 36,937 feet of water main installed between 1941 and 1960, and 1,912 of water line installed between 1961 and 1970.
Of the village’s 180,111 feet of water line, 55,682 of it was installed after 1990, according to the document.
Village engineer Doug Snyder said during the meeting that once the asset management plan is completed, it will provide trustees and a useful analysis for which capital improvement projects may need to be prioritized over others.
During the meeting Snyder said he would likely have the plan completed by June.
To provide financial guidance on what will likely be the largest capital improvement project the village has conducted in decades, the village has contracted financial advisor Kevin Mullen to help charter a path for funding.
During the meeting, Mullen said historically the village has smaller completed capital improvement projects with general obligation bonds but that additional borrowing may be needed for the project.
“You may be at a point where you need to look at pledging more than just your general fund debt capacity,” he said.
Two options Mullen presented to the committee for additional funding were acquiring revenue bonds, which are paid off with revenues from utility payments, or by applying for loans through the Safe Water Drinking Fund program or the Clean Water Fund program.
While the village projects will have to qualify for loans under the water programs, Snyder said it is unlikely an application from the village would be rejected because of the necessity of the water main project.
During the meeting, village treasurer Lori Peternell said it is possible there may be room in the 2021 budget to finance some work on the projects.
Once an audit of the village’s 2020 budget is completed, village committees will begin drafting the 2021 budget and fund could be established for the projects.
Umans said he would like to see work begin on some of the projects sooner rather than later, particularly in replacing portions of the village’s aging water main.
“We need to understand this is very old and we’re sitting on a time bomb,” he said. “There is no need to wait for 2023, we’ve got to get started on some sections.”