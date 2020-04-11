Williams Bay birthday parade offers festive fun from a distance

WILLIAMS BAY — With her two children’s birthdays approaching during a coronavirus stay-at-home order, Karin Barbian decided to find a different way to celebrate while practicing social distancing.
With the assistance of the Williams Bay police and fire departments, Barbian organized a birthday parade that also recognized other local children with birthdays being disrupted by the public health crisis.
The parade April 2 down Barbian’s block was a treat to many children who gathered to watch the special event go past.
With so much disruption occurring to normal activities, Police Chief Justin Timm said he and the department are happy to find ways of helping the community cope.
“I thought this was just a fantastic idea,” Timm said of the parade. “And we’re definitely going to help in any way we can.”
What started as a small procession of vehicles grew into a full-blown caravan, as Williams Bay first responders and other community members joined and promoted the impromptu event.
Complete with squad cars, firetrucks, ambulances and decorated vehicles owned by family and friends, the parade stretched multiple blocks along Geneva Street.
At least 11 kids celebrating birthdays soon or recently all watched and cheered, keeping their distance from one another to avoid risk of exposure to the virus.
The parade allowed kids otherwise cooped up indoors the chance to see family, friends and village first responder vehicles from a safe distance.
Barbian said her children — 12-year-old Elle and 14-year-old Hans — have spent recent birthdays for the kids with a family friend who participates in comic book conventions.
“They always have these special, neat birthdays,” she said. “So, with this one, I was wondering how you make it special when you’re stuck at home.”
Williams Bay resident Liz Hemmerich said while her twins were able to celebrate turning 9 together with cake and presents on March 31, it was heartwarming that the community came together to celebrate kids with birthdays during the stay-at-home order.
“We hadn’t had the chance to do anything with their friends or throw a real party or anything like that,” Hemmerich said. “So this was really nice.”
Remembering a similar parade organized by an Illinois town where she used to live, Barbian said she reached out to the Williams Bay Police Department for help.
Timm said when he heard from Barbian, it broke his heart that kids in the community would not be able to celebrate their birthdays due to the coronavirus outbreak. So he called on other first responders in the area to join the parade.
The police and fire vehicles turned up their flashing lights, and passersby in vehicles waved homemade signs with birthday greetings or shouted best wishes to the children gathered along the roadway.
“We’re still maintaining that social distances and abiding by the law,” Timm said. “But still celebrating these kids, which is really what it’s all about.”
With many kids unable to interact with friends and family members, Hemmerich she said the parade was a great way to make kids feel special for their birthdays.
“It’s nice to see other people who you usually see every day,” she said. “And it’s nice to make the kids feel special when their birthday looks so different than normal.”
