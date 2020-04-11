Williams Bay birthday parade offers festive fun from a distance

The parade allowed kids otherwise cooped up indoors the chance to see family, friends and village first responder vehicles from a safe distance.

Barbian said her children — 12-year-old Elle and 14-year-old Hans — have spent recent birthdays for the kids with a family friend who participates in comic book conventions.

“They always have these special, neat birthdays,” she said. “So, with this one, I was wondering how you make it special when you’re stuck at home.”

Williams Bay resident Liz Hemmerich said while her twins were able to celebrate turning 9 together with cake and presents on March 31, it was heartwarming that the community came together to celebrate kids with birthdays during the stay-at-home order.

“We hadn’t had the chance to do anything with their friends or throw a real party or anything like that,” Hemmerich said. “So this was really nice.”

Remembering a similar parade organized by an Illinois town where she used to live, Barbian said she reached out to the Williams Bay Police Department for help.