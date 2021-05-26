Williams Bay board votes no on residential rezone of University of Chicago lakefront property, will remain institutional

Trustee Don Parker was one of the majority of trustees who disagreed, expressing concern about altering the comprehensive plan, which was designed to best serve the village.

Parker added that while residential properties would bring in some additional tax revenue, tax levy limits would prevent this from being a substantial or meaningful increase.

“I’m going to go with door number three,” he said.

Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, who was against the rezone, said that he felt he needed to represent the people who had signed petitions to look at other options and slow down the process.

Leading up to the board’s decision, a number of village residents expressed concern about the potential rezone. Many argued that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented public input in the decision and that an archeological survey done to assess the historical value of the land was not carried out to its full extent.

Nick Egert, an attorney at Egert Law, S.C. representing the university, addressed some of the concerns.

He said that documents about the rezone have been available on the village website for the public.

“The university has worked hard,” Egert said. “We’ve been transparent.”