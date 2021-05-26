Williams Bay board votes no on residential rezone of University of Chicago lakefront property, will remain institutional

WILLIAMS BAY – Amid speculation over the fate of the remaining lakefront land owned by the University of Chicago, a decision by the village board on Tuesday to not follow a path that would lead to the land being zoned residential effectively closed one option and opened up many more for the property.
The university donated Yerkes Observatory and most of the surrounding land to the Yerkes Future Foundation before creating a plan to sell the remaining 8.72 acres for the construction of three, single-family homes.
However, since the land is zoned institutional and not residential, the university had to ask the village board to amend its comprehensive plan which could then allow the property to be rezoned.
University of Chicago Associate Vice President Tracy McCabe told a joint session of the village board and plan commission on Tuesday that the addition of three residential homes would preserve more of the land and keep development at a low density. The village would also be able to collect additional tax revenue on these properties, he said.
McCabe stressed that the university will still sell the land even if the board did not change the zoning.
“The decision tonight is certainty or uncertainty,” McCabe said, adding that going with an already laid out plan is better than unknown alternatives.
Trustee Don Parker was one of the majority of trustees who disagreed, expressing concern about altering the comprehensive plan, which was designed to best serve the village.
Parker added that while residential properties would bring in some additional tax revenue, tax levy limits would prevent this from being a substantial or meaningful increase.
“I’m going to go with door number three,” he said.
Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, who was against the rezone, said that he felt he needed to represent the people who had signed petitions to look at other options and slow down the process.
Leading up to the board’s decision, a number of village residents expressed concern about the potential rezone. Many argued that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented public input in the decision and that an archeological survey done to assess the historical value of the land was not carried out to its full extent.
Nick Egert, an attorney at Egert Law, S.C. representing the university, addressed some of the concerns.
He said that documents about the rezone have been available on the village website for the public.
“The university has worked hard,” Egert said. “We’ve been transparent.”
Trustee Robert Umans, who was in favor of the rezone, said that the virtual discussions about the potential rezone were well attended by the public and that the university took the time to do what was best for the property with full transparency.
He also stated that the building of the three residential properties would remove invasive trees, making the project “a win-win.”
Trustee Lowell Wright also supported the project due to the environmental safeguards that it would bring to the land.
There would be no assurance that alternatives would have the same safeguards, he added.
“It’s the best possible path forward,” Wright said.
Most of the trustees expressed that the decision was one of the hardest they have had to make during their time on the board, and the decision ultimately ended with a 4-3 vote to not amend the comprehensive plan.
This decision paves the way for the university to begin looking into institutional buyers.
A proposal from Chicago resident Ann Drake to turn the land into a Women’s Leadership Center is also still a possibility now that the land will remain zoned for institutional use, although the university has said it's not a sure thing.
Sandy Johnson, who led the petition drive against the residential rezoning, said she was "elated" about the board's decision.
While she would still like to see the land preserved, she said it was a good compromise to keep it zoned institutional and not make changes to the village's comprehensive plan.
She still believes more archeological research of the site needs to be done. But overall, she supports Drake's plan for the Women's Leadership Center.
In an interview with the Regional News, Drake said if the leadership center were to be approved it would generate business in Williams Bay both by bringing people to dine and lodge in the area, and by utilizing catering and cleaning services to work events at the facility.