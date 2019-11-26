Williams Bay boosts village government spending $400,000

WILLIAMS BAY — Village spending could increase more than $400,000 next year, as the village moves to replace a police squad car and other pieces of equipment.
The village government’s proposed 2020 budget calls for spending of $5.4 million, up from $5 million this year.
The increased would provide $52,000 for a new police squad car, plus $190,000 for a leaf pick-up vehicle, $175,000 for a snowplow and $37,000 for a pickup truck.
Village Administrator Jim Weiss said the village can use cash reserves without raising taxes to finance what is turning out to be vehicle and equipment needs that are greater than usual.
“It’s a bigger year,” Weiss said. “It’s an ebb and flow.”
If approved by the village board, the village spending plan for 2020 will total $5,446,003, which is $419,594 higher than this year’s total of $5,026,409.
That includes the general fund, which covers most government operations, as well as debt service, capital expenditures and other funds.
Village board members said they agree that the police squad car and other equipment purchases are necessary, and they are pleased they can do it with cash reserves.
Board member Jim Killian said the only alternative would be postponing equipment needs to control spending now, which he said would mean more spending increases later.
“You can always have short-term thinking,” Killian said. “But you’re going to pay for it in the future.”
Under the 2020 budget proposal, property taxes would increase about $60,000 — from $2,626,551 to $2,686,538 — fueled by new construction in Williams Bay.
The property tax rate would remain unchanged at $3.60 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $200,000 home pays about $720 a year to fund village government.
“I think it’s a pretty tight budget,” village board member Greg Trush said. “We put in everything that we thought was essential.”
In the general fund, spending would total $3.5 million, up from $3 million. That includes increases in public works and public safety, both to cover the costs of the new vehicles and equipment.
The police department plans to replace one of its four squad cars, while public works plans to replace one of its three snowplows, its only leaf pickup vehicle and one pickup truck.
The combined cost of the four pieces of equipment is projected at $454,000.
The money would come out of a cash reserve fund that currently has $600,000.
Weiss said the village contributes to the fund annually to cover future vehicle and equipment needs.
“It’s just a disciplined process,” he said.
The new budget calls for contributing another estimated $160,000 to fund, which would then have more than $300,000 after next year’s expenditures.
Trush said he approves of replacing the equipment to ensure that snowplowing and other basic services continue without interruption.
“Our city services are very good,” he said. “And we want to keep it that way.”
Killian agreed, saying he was happy with the 2020 spending plan.
“I think it’s a reasonable budget,” he said. “It’s pretty straightforward, and it’s pretty simple.”