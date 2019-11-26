Williams Bay boosts village government spending $400,000

WILLIAMS BAY — Village spending could increase more than $400,000 next year, as the village moves to replace a police squad car and other pieces of equipment.

The village government’s proposed 2020 budget calls for spending of $5.4 million, up from $5 million this year.

The increased would provide $52,000 for a new police squad car, plus $190,000 for a leaf pick-up vehicle, $175,000 for a snowplow and $37,000 for a pickup truck.

Village Administrator Jim Weiss said the village can use cash reserves without raising taxes to finance what is turning out to be vehicle and equipment needs that are greater than usual.

“It’s a bigger year,” Weiss said. “It’s an ebb and flow.”

If approved by the village board, the village spending plan for 2020 will total $5,446,003, which is $419,594 higher than this year’s total of $5,026,409.

That includes the general fund, which covers most government operations, as well as debt service, capital expenditures and other funds.

Village board members said they agree that the police squad car and other equipment purchases are necessary, and they are pleased they can do it with cash reserves.