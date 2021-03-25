Williams Bay candidates weigh in on lakefront development, COVID funds and more

D’Alessandro:

D’Alessandro said he believes rezoning the University of Chicago property to residential would open the door for other institutionally zoned lakefront parcels to become residential as well. He said if that is the direction the village wants to go, he will support it, but that it should be examined in the village’s comprehensive plan beforehand.

“We need to decide as a village if that is what our future is going to be,” he said.

He added that he also believes village residents should be able to have any questions regarding the rezone addressed before moving forward with a decision.

Vlach:

Vlach said he is pleased to see residents, like the members of the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront group, get involved with local government and make their voices heard, but that decision on the property is not one that can be rushed.

“This is great to see all these people got together and expressed their opinion but it’s a matter that can’t be rushed,” he said.

Vlach said a final decision on the rezone can only be decided after careful consideration and when all the information is present.