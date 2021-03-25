Williams Bay candidates weigh in on lakefront development, COVID funds and more

WILLIAMS BAY — With three village trustee positions open on the village board and only two incumbents running in the race, April elections will usher in at least one new fresh face to Williams Bay leadership.
Incumbents George Vlach and Jim D’Alessandro will be facing off against challengers Karl Sorvick, Adam Jaramillo and Matthew Stanek. They are vying for three trustee seats in the April 6 elections.
Trustee Jen McMannamy is not seeking reelection this year, leaving the seat open for the top challenger in the race.
McMannamy could not be reached for comment.
Village President Bill Duncan is also seeking reelection this year but will appear uncontested on the ballot.
Incumbents and challengers explained why they are best suited for the leadership positions and answered resident questions during a March 23 video conference forum coordinated by the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League and moderated by civic league member Ruth Anne Morona.
Write-in candidates Ed Nichols and Jose Martinez also spoke about their run for a Williams Bay Board of Education seat at the meeting.
Each candidate was given four minutes to speak about themselves, their qualifications and why they would be suited for the municipal position before questions were fielded from audience members.
Below are introductions and answers given by the candidates of contested races:
Jim D’Alessandro:
D’Alessandro introduced himself as a long-time village trustee, a Williams Bay native and alumnus of Williams Bay High School. The incumbent also served as president of the Williams Bay Lion’s Club where he said he learned about the accomplishments and importance of serving the community from fellow members.
“I’ve always felt an obligation of paying it forward and serving in the community,” he said.
He said he has spent years in Williams Bay as a business operator before becoming involved with local government and has become very familiar with both the residents and operations of the village.
D’Alessandro said the village is facing several large infrastructure projects, like replacing aging sewer and water lines and expanding the village water plant, and that his past involvement on the board could prove useful.
“Basically If we rezone that to residential, we are rezoning the whole lakefront because it’s going to be hard to deny the others,” he said.
Adam Jaramillo:
Jaramillo said he is a Williams Bay native who graduated as valedictorian from Williams Bay High School in 2006.
He holds and engineering and economics degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and moved back to the village with his wife and two children in Oct. 2020.
Jaramillo said he is currently a stay-at-home dad and would like to contribute to the community through government participation, community service and volunteering.
“I am running because at this point in my life I am free to sort of do whatever I want,” he said.
He said his background in economics and engineering are valuable traits to bring to a government position, particularly his mathematic mindset.
“That will apply to any sort of budgets, compound interest, tax rates, sewage flow, construction bids and things like that,” he said. “I’m not going to let a number get past me.”
Karl Sorvick:
While a non-native himself, Sorvick said he has fallen in love with the village during the last five years he has resided in the village with his wife, who was born and raised in Williams Bay.
“It’s love for this community that makes me want to run for village trustee,” he said.
Sorvick is currently the director of the Elkhorn Recreation Department, a position he said has given him valuable experience in grant writing, project planning and project implementation.
He said public parks and recreational activities can be primary factors in where people decide to reside, and that as trustee he would help support the village’s parks and programs, particularly now as he and his wife are expecting a child.
“Like all fathers on this phone call, you want the best for you kid,” he said. “And by being a village trustee I would be doing what I can to give my kid the best life I can, and by that I will be giving the best life to all the kids in the community.”
Sorvick holds and economics degree from the University of Milwaukee.
Matt Stanek:
Stanek is the current director of maintenance and ground for the Yerkes Observatory and resides in the village with his daughters.
Stanek has been involved in the village recreation department by coaching youth sports leagues.
In addition to supporting the recreation department’s programming and public spaces, Stanek said he is interested in returning the tourism draw to Yerkes Observatory.
“I believe we can make it the world class destination that it was when it was first built,” he said.
He added as trustee he would also focus efforts on the continued beautification of the lakefront to bring additional tourists and revenues to the area.
George Vlach:
Vlach has resided in Williams Bay full-time since 2007 with his two daughters, who also reside in the village. He is a retired police officer, a small business operator and a licensed wrestling referee.
Vlach has served on the village board since 2009 and has served on every one of the village committees.
“I have a passion for being involved in the village and have done so by serving as a trustee,” he said.
Vlach said he is a supporter of government transparency and for citizen involvement in village processes.
With challenges the village must soon face including providing quality emergency services on a tight budget, replacing aging sewer and water lines and revisiting the village’s comprehensive plan, Vlach said his experience with the board will assist in the successful execution of the projects.
“I can provide you with the experience needed to help navigate in such challenging times and I ask for your support and vote next week,” he said.
What is your stance on the Yerkes Woods property the University of Chicago hopes to rezone to residential?
D’Alessandro:
D’Alessandro said he believes rezoning the University of Chicago property to residential would open the door for other institutionally zoned lakefront parcels to become residential as well. He said if that is the direction the village wants to go, he will support it, but that it should be examined in the village’s comprehensive plan beforehand.
“We need to decide as a village if that is what our future is going to be,” he said.
He added that he also believes village residents should be able to have any questions regarding the rezone addressed before moving forward with a decision.
Vlach:
Vlach said he is pleased to see residents, like the members of the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront group, get involved with local government and make their voices heard, but that decision on the property is not one that can be rushed.
“This is great to see all these people got together and expressed their opinion but it’s a matter that can’t be rushed,” he said.
Vlach said a final decision on the rezone can only be decided after careful consideration and when all the information is present.
He added that while it is important to consider resident opinions, it is also important as a trustee to consider the opinion of the village attorney, which is why the village board voted against a petition for moratorium on the property.
“We voted the way we did to protect the village,” he said.
Jaramillo:
Jaramillo said he signed the petition for moratorium on the university’s property and that he wholly supports such efforts.
“I completely support petitions and calls for referendum like this,” he said.
Jaramillo said he would take all information into consideration before making a decision regarding the rezone.
Stanek:
Stanek said he agrees with many residents in the village that the property should be remain a natural woodland. He said instead of petitioning the village for action perhaps petitioning the University of Chicago may be a better route.
He said perhaps the university could be swayed to find an alternative use for the land that would benefit the village and university.
Sorvick:
Sorvick said he does not believe a decision on the rezone should be rushed, and that citizen opinions, legal references and other information should be collected before a decision is made.
“I believe we shouldn’t rush it and get all the knowledge prior to making any decision,” he said.
How would you prefer the village spend federal COVID-19 relief funding?
D’Alessandro:
D’Alessandro said he would dedicate funds toward the villages infrastructure projects, including expanding its water facility and replacing water and sewer lines.
“That’s definitely where the money should go,” he said.
He said particularly with the upcoming project to replace water and sewer lines under State Highway 67, which will be a costly efforts, the funds should go to projects of the like.
Vlach:
“Our infrastructure definitely needs to be addressed,” Vlach said.
The trustee also noted future expenses the village will face in replacing water and sewer lines.
Vlach also said he would like to see more done to bring activity and economic activity in the village’s downtown area to better support small businesses.
Jaramillo:
Jaramillo said while he is not entirely familiar with the budgetary needs of the village, it does seem that the funds would best go toward infrastructure expenses.
He did add that he is open to pledging the funds to wherever they are most needed in the village.
Stanek:
Stanek also agreed that federal funding should be dedicated toward improving and expanding the village’s infrastructure.
“Seeing these new subdivisions go up, the population increase and the strain that’s been put on our facilities, I think we’ll see now with it being aged the issues that can happen.”