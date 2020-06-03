Williams Bay Corn and Brat Fest cancelled

“It’s our staple,” he said. “That’s one of our big money makers and with all of our money going back to the community it is a little disappointing.”

In a Williams Bay Lion’s Club press release announcing the cancellation, the club said it was still dedicated to serving communities through donations, and it will be exploring other opportunities for fundraising throughout the year.

It was estimated by a Williams Bay Lion’s Club member that between $140,000 and $160,000 was donated by the group for community projects between 2016 and 2017.

Jess Hawk, the chairman of the festival planning committee, said it is difficult to see all the work that went into planning event put off until next year but that holding the festival during a pandemic was just not worth the risk, to the public and to older club members.

“A good percentage of our club is in the higher-risk community and we were concerned about our own people’s safety who would be working the festival,” he said.

Even if the festival were to continue, Hawk said there was concern surrounding the virus might keep people from attending and that a low attendance wouldn’t make up for the costs associated with set up.