Williams Bay Corn and Brat Fest cancelled

WILLIAMS BAY – Out of concerns for public safety, the Williams Bay Lion’s Club has cancelled this summer's 43rd annual Corn and Brat Festival.
The three-day event in Edgewater Park complete with vendors, bands, games and of course, corn and brats, was cancelled by the Lion’s Club’s board out of directors out of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The cancellation is the first in 43 years of the festival’s operation. The club’s 49th annual, 4th of July Pancake Day has also been cancelled.
Board President Jim Burton said there were concerns over how well social distancing could be practiced at the Corn and Brat Festival, which typically receives thousands of visitors throughout the long weekend.
“We just didn’t want to put our community at risk,” he said. “That was our primary goal, the health and safety in Williams Bay.”
Burton said the cancellation is a disappointment to community members and organizers who’ve worked on festival plans since January alike but that it is the best way to ensure everyone remains in good health.
With the festival serving as the largest revenue generator for the club throughout the year, Burton added that while many of the clubs scholarship programs and non-profit donations will continue, spending by the club will likely be reduced in some areas.
“It’s our staple,” he said. “That’s one of our big money makers and with all of our money going back to the community it is a little disappointing.”
In a Williams Bay Lion’s Club press release announcing the cancellation, the club said it was still dedicated to serving communities through donations, and it will be exploring other opportunities for fundraising throughout the year.
It was estimated by a Williams Bay Lion’s Club member that between $140,000 and $160,000 was donated by the group for community projects between 2016 and 2017.
Jess Hawk, the chairman of the festival planning committee, said it is difficult to see all the work that went into planning event put off until next year but that holding the festival during a pandemic was just not worth the risk, to the public and to older club members.
“A good percentage of our club is in the higher-risk community and we were concerned about our own people’s safety who would be working the festival,” he said.
Even if the festival were to continue, Hawk said there was concern surrounding the virus might keep people from attending and that a low attendance wouldn’t make up for the costs associated with set up.
In addition to a potentially lower than normal turnout, Hawk said he’s been hesitant to reach out to the normal festival sponsors, many of which are restaurants, because the pandemic has kept them closed and reduced business.
On a positive note, the club has been able to roll vendor deposits over to next year and Hawk said all of the bands scheduled this year, like Milwaukee’s The Toys and Rebel Grace, have agreed to play for the 2021 festival.
Hawk said the cancellation is unfortunate but that he is already thinking about making next year’s festival the best one yet.
The fireworks display that annually accompanies the Corn and Brat Festival is a village coordinated effort that was also cancelled by the village board during a June 1 meeting.
Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, who also serves on the Lion’s Club board, said while the fireworks are ultimately up to the village, there was a desire within the club that the fireworks be cancelled as well.
“The sentiment was that it would be odd to say the Lion’s Club felt it was unsafe for people to have crowds in the park for the Corn and Brat Fest, then throw fireworks and ask people to crowd in the park for that,” he said.
Trustees Robert Uman and Don Parker said they agreed with D’Alessandro that the fireworks should be cancelled before the unanimous voted.
“I think the guidelines are clear, you’re supposed to be able to share social distancing and the park does not allow that at all, it’s a very tight place,” Parker said.
Village administrator Jim Weiss said there will be no penalty with the pyrotechnics company for cancelling the display.
