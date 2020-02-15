Williams Bay could get $900,000 homes with new development

With the village’s average home value now being about $343,000, questions are being raised about whether the proposed development would exclude middle-income buyers.

Village Trustee Greg Trush asked Pollard during the meeting if lower priced lots could be included in Copperhead Farms.

“I think of Williams Bay as a place where I want everybody of all income levels to be able to come to,” Trush said.

Pollard responded by saying there are still undeveloped lots in the nearby Bailey Estates neighborhood, which advertises homes starting at $200,000, and that the Meisner development would offer housing currently unavailable in the area.

“The other difficult thing you are going to have is that if you have mixed use in the lots, then you’re going to have a tough time selling the $900,00 home next to the $100,00 home,” Pollard said. “It’s just a hard sell in development to do that.”

While this would be the Meisners’ first real estate development of this kind, they have contracted Lake Geneva-based Cardinal Engineering and others to assist in the project.