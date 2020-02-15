Williams Bay could get $900,000 homes with new development

WILLIAMS BAY – A new 65-acre residential development has been proposed, in what may be the first steps toward a new neighborhood in the village with homes costing up to $900,000.
The proposed project, called Copperhead Farms, would annex agricultural land currently in the town of Delevan and incorporate it into the village to construct a 21-lot development.
The land is located on the north side of Bailey Road between Theatre Road and state Highway 67, just northwest of the Bailey Estates community under construction.
Longtime Williams Bay resident Christopher Meisner and his wife, Anna Meisner, purchased the site in 2018 with the goal of building a home and selling off the additional land. The couple began speaking with the village about a development after other individuals expressed interest in home sites on the property.
The Meisners’ attorney, Chad Pollard, gave a presentation about the development during a Feb. 2 village board meeting, saying the development would offer larger lot sizes not currently available in the village or elsewhere in Walworth County.
Lot sizes for the development are planned to be two acres or more, with homes costing between $600,000 and $900,000.
“These home sites are unique, they are large home sites,” Pollard said. “I don’t think they are available anywhere in Walworth County with these size of lots in a development like this.”
With the village’s average home value now being about $343,000, questions are being raised about whether the proposed development would exclude middle-income buyers.
Village Trustee Greg Trush asked Pollard during the meeting if lower priced lots could be included in Copperhead Farms.
“I think of Williams Bay as a place where I want everybody of all income levels to be able to come to,” Trush said.
Pollard responded by saying there are still undeveloped lots in the nearby Bailey Estates neighborhood, which advertises homes starting at $200,000, and that the Meisner development would offer housing currently unavailable in the area.
“The other difficult thing you are going to have is that if you have mixed use in the lots, then you’re going to have a tough time selling the $900,00 home next to the $100,00 home,” Pollard said. “It’s just a hard sell in development to do that.”
While this would be the Meisners’ first real estate development of this kind, they have contracted Lake Geneva-based Cardinal Engineering and others to assist in the project.
Meisner said he has been in conversations with both the town of Delavan and the county for the past two years to work out details of the annexation. Further conversations about the annexation are planned with both Williams Bay and the town of Delavan.
“The process is long, but this area is our home, and this parcel is surrounded by residential property, and we want to develop it correctly to bring value to neighbors and whichever municipality we partner with,” Meisner said. “This will not be a normal development in the fact that we plan to live here ourselves with our four young boys.”
Williams Bay Village Administrator Jim Weiss provided an estimate during the meeting that Copperhead Farms would generate $30,785 in new property tax revenue for the village.
While Weiss described the development as financially beneficial to the village, some trustees questioned how the village’s water and sewer capabilities would be able to accommodate the new lots.
Village engineer Doug Snyder presented a study showing that the village’s water and sewer systems would be able to accommodate the 21 new lots, but not with much capacity remaining.
Trustee Don Parker said he wants more information on what future development options Williams Bay would have if the Copperhead Farms project went through.
Parker noted that not long ago, another developer was proposing to convert the old Williams Bay Elementary School is a hotel-style overnight facility.
“The study is interesting, but I don’t feel it is complete yet,” he said. “It doesn’t speak to what can’t be done once we do this.”
Trustee Jim Killian also questioned whether approving Copperhead Farms would limit the village’s options — because of water and sewer capacity — when it comes to approving potential future uses of the old Yerkes Observatory.
“I don’t want to jump to something like this,” Killian said, “before we know full well what we might be facing at Yerkes.”