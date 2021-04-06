 Skip to main content
Williams Bay election results in for trustee race

WILLIAMS BAY — The results are in for the Williams Bay trustee race. 

Williams Bay Village trustee incumbents George Vlach and Jim D’Alessandro faced off against challengers Karl Sorvick, Adam Jaramillo and Matthew Stanek.

Incumbents Vlach and D'Alessandro both won reelection with Vlach getting 356 votes and D'Alessandro getting 427 votes. 

Stanek also won a seat on the board with 391 votes. 

Sorvick received 279 votes and Jaramillo received  266 votes. 

Trustee Jen McMannamy did not seek reelection leaving one of the trustee seats open.

Village President Bill Duncan was reelected in the uncontested race.

Write-in candidates Ed Nichols and Jose Martinez faced off against each other for an open Williams Bay Board of Education seat left open by current board vice president David Ripple.

County results posted online at this time do not indicate who won the election. It states a number of write-in votes, but does not specify who the votes were for.

The Regional News will update this article when that information is available. 

To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF

