Williams Bay eyes referendums for EMS, police services

Looking to bolster and enhance the village’s provision of emergency services, the Williams Bay Village Board on June 20 gave its unanimous approval to procedurally move forward with two referendums eyed for the Nov. 8 fall general election ballot.

There would be one referendum question regarding funding for an additional full-time officer position for the Williams Bay Police Department, and another referendum question regarding funding for the hiring of seven full-time equivalent (FTE) emergency medical services (EMS) positions for services contracted from the Fontana Fire Department.

With their June 20 vote, supervisors sent the two referendum proposals from the Protective Services Committee, chaired by Trustee George Vlach, to the board’s Finance Committee, chaired by Trustee Lowell Wright, to develop referendum language for the ballot and set a cost, information which will return to the village board for review, discussion and possible action.

Village administrator Becky Tobin said she is anticipating an Aug. 1 board meeting on the referendum resolutions, which have to be completed, approved and sent to Walworth County to officially get on the ballot.

“We basically have five or six weeks to figure out exactly how much we’re going to ask for and what those ballot questions are gonna look like,” Tobin said. “We need to have the [referendum] questions to Walworth County by the end of August in order to be on the November ballot.”

If given final approval by the village board, there would be two separate referendum questions asking permission from Williams Bay taxpayers to exceed state-mandated levy limits.

“We really don’t have another revenue source to pay for this,” Tobin noted.

Taxpayer funding of the resolutions, if passed, would be on an ongoing recurring annual basis with no sunset clause.

EMS

“We’ve struggling with EMS and trying to figure out what to do,” Vlach said of the village’s Protective Services Committee. “Right now we’re paying for Fontana to cover for us, but in order for us to continue that service in the future we would need a referendum to fund it.”

Vlach said Williams Bay has “only a few, maybe three volunteer EMS professionals.”

“They do a lot of work but it gets harder for them to respond,” he noted. “They have full-time jobs outside the village. We have a back-up with other services. A lot of the private companies are going away because they can’t hire people. It is a real dilemma. What we looked at, and the board is aware, was combining some services with Fontana. There is a cost affiliated with actually hiring somebody...”

Under its share of the planned joint EMS services plan, which calls for the employment of 14 full-time equivalent EMS personnel, both Fontana and Williams Bay would each be responsible for covering the costs for six full-time and two part-time EMS professionals, including salary, benefits, pre-employment physicals, background checks, uniforms, trainings, certifications, turnout gear, firehouse accommodations and tech support.

“There’s no doubt the cost is expensive to us ... and that’s why we have to go to referendum for it,” Vlach said. “We were recommending to move forward with Finance putting together the wording for the referendum.”

The Finance Committee would also be responsible for determining the dollar amount associated with the resolution.

Police department

Grappling with $60,000 in overtime costs last year and a challenging nationwide hiring market for both full- and part-time officers, the Williams Bay Police Department is seeking to hire an additional full-time police officer to better fill the department’s staffing needs.

“This has been an ongoing issue within the village,” Vlach said. “We’ve had discussions about it. We used to fill positions with part-time police officers, but they’re almost non-existent nowadays. You can’t even hire police officers full-time. What was happening when we would hire part-time, we would train them and they would end up leaving to take full-time positions elsewhere, which you really can’t blame them for that. So we moved toward full-timers more. It’s still difficult to get ‘em. What we’re asking for is one so we can staff better and so forth. It came out of committee recommending to move to Finance to come up with the wording for the referendum for an additional police officer.”

Again, the Finance Committee would determine the dollar amount for the referendum question.

From July through December 2021 alone, Police Chief Justin P. Timm and Lt. William Kostock covered 207 patrol officer shifts, time taken away from their administrative duties overseeing the department.

“That’s quite a lot,” Timm told the board. “Those are road shifts that are taking us out of the office ... There’s only so many hours in the day.”

The financial challenges of overtime pay for the department have carried over into 2022.

“Looking at the May financial statement, year-to-date for the first five months of the year we are well over budget in terms of money we spend trying to cover police needs,” Wright noted. “Even if we didn’t go to this referendum we still have a budget problem trying to cover what we currently have. The year-to-date results would certainly argue for asking for additional revenue.”

Vlach said the benefits of adding an additional officer would include “a much better quality service and much less burnout amongst our officers.”

Timm outlined the department’s struggles to fill shifts, noting that he, department officers and Kostock had all cancelled vacations to fill gaps in the police department’s shift schedule “last year and the year before because there’s just not enough staffing.”

Said Timm of the proposed additional full-time position, “It gives us the flexibility instead of immediately having to go out to overtime.”

On both emergency services fronts, EMS and police, the Village of Williams Bay finds itself in the position of being between a rock and a hard place, balancing service delivery and finances.

“Unfortunately we’re going to run two referendums at the same time, but maybe that’s just the way it is,” said village president Bill Duncan.