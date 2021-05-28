Williams Bay Famers Market raises funds for Santa Cause to help nonprofits

The Williams Bay Farmers Market was cancelled on Friday, May 28 due to weather. But save the date for next Friday and the rest of the Fridays this summer.
WILLIAMS BAY – Good food, vegetables, flowers, clothing and art are all great reasons to check out Williams Bay Farmers Market. In case you need one more good reason, it’s all for a great cause. The cost the vendors pay to be part of the market is donated to Santa Cause, which distributes funds to eight nonprofits throughout Walworth County.
Last year was the first year for the market.
“We started the market last year right at the start of COVID so we were limited. We started with 10 vendors. We have 58 now,” said Nancy Waspi, the vice president and director and chairman of the board for Santa Cause.
The market runs every Friday through Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Edgewater Park on Geneva Street at the heart of Williams Bay.
Santa Cause is known for their Freezin for a Reason fundraiser where people water ski on Geneva Lake in December to raise money for charity. They are also known for their tree festival and Santa Cruise, a festival holiday Geneva Lake boat ride.
Those events were unable to happen in 2020 because of COVID, but are expected to resume this year.
In just four years, Santa Cause has donated more than $365,000 to area charities, Waspi said.
Besides funds going to Santa Cause, many other local nonprofits have their own stands at the farmers market.
The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League was there selling watercolor post cards of area attractions; GLAS, which stands for Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, was there selling cookie cutters designed in the shape of Geneva Lake that were made using a 3-D printer.
Seeds of Hope was also there selling their flowers. They are a nonprofit that gives people with disabilities an opportunity to learn to grow plants and sell them.
Shirley Fry Sopha, 85, who goes by “Ma Fry”, also has a booth at the market. She sells canned items including relish, chili sauce, pickles, jellies and beets as well as maple syrup. Over the summer, she said she may also make cookies and fudge.
The proceeds from her sales she sends to a school in Jamaica, where she has helped volunteer in the past, to help keep the kids in school.
She used to own the Keg Room Restaurant and Lounge in Williams Bay until it burned down in September 2001. After the fire, she started going on mission trips to Jamaica and she continues to send money there to help.
While the farmers market is a good chance to help nonprofits and go shopping, it’s also a great chance to get out and see people.
On Friday, at the opening day of the farmers market, Mickey Doherty was working at her daughter’s tie dyed clothing booth.
“It’s nice to be out,” Doherty said after the year of COVID where everyone was at home. “It’s wonderful.”