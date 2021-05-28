Williams Bay Famers Market raises funds for Santa Cause to help nonprofits

In just four years, Santa Cause has donated more than $365,000 to area charities, Waspi said.

Besides funds going to Santa Cause, many other local nonprofits have their own stands at the farmers market.

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League was there selling watercolor post cards of area attractions; GLAS, which stands for Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, was there selling cookie cutters designed in the shape of Geneva Lake that were made using a 3-D printer.

Seeds of Hope was also there selling their flowers. They are a nonprofit that gives people with disabilities an opportunity to learn to grow plants and sell them.

Shirley Fry Sopha, 85, who goes by “Ma Fry”, also has a booth at the market. She sells canned items including relish, chili sauce, pickles, jellies and beets as well as maple syrup. Over the summer, she said she may also make cookies and fudge.

The proceeds from her sales she sends to a school in Jamaica, where she has helped volunteer in the past, to help keep the kids in school.

She used to own the Keg Room Restaurant and Lounge in Williams Bay until it burned down in September 2001. After the fire, she started going on mission trips to Jamaica and she continues to send money there to help.