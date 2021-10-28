Williams Bay football ends season with back-to-back wins; hopes to go back to 11-man football by 2023

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay Bulldogs ended their season Friday, Oct. 22, with a solid win against Oneida Nations/Green Bay Lutheran, 46 to 8.
It was their second win in a row, with Williams Bay winning their homecoming game the week before against North Crawford 29-12, although the game was cut short at half time after North Crawford had two injuries and was unable to play the second half.
Quarterback Cole Oertel, a senior, closed out his final high school game on Oct. 22 with four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown into the end zone, despite an injury that took him out of the game for the second quarter.
In the first quarter, Oertel got Williams Bay on the board with a 4-yard run into the end zone, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Elain Valadez. Oertel was injured during the first quarter when making a tackle on defense, but he was cleared by the trainer to come back in the second half.
During the second quarter when Oertel was out, Junior Dominic Robbins came in to fill the quarterback spot and ran in for a 12-yard touchdown. That was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Karsen Cox, putting the score at 16 to 8 at halftime, with Williams Bay in the lead.
Oneida Nations/Green Bay Lutheran scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion, for their only points of the game.
In the second half, quarterback Oertel returned in full force.
Oertel passed to Valadez for a 46-yard gain, followed by a successful two-point conversion run.
That was follow by a touchdown pass from Oertel to Kelton Randall for a 20-yard gain and a successful touchdown pass to Cox for a 38-yard gain.
In the fourth quarter, Oertel completed a pass to second-quarter quarterback Robbins for a 2-yard gain, with the last points of the game coming from a two-point conversion pass from Oertel to Jack Schultz.
Williams bay Football Coach Dave Rowland said it’s been years since Williams Bay won two games in a row.
“It was great to see their faces,” Rowland said after the victory, that put the team at 2-7 for the season.
Speaking of Oertel, Rowland said, “He had a really great senior night. He really stepped up and led the team.”
But with Oertel out for one quarter, it gave the team a look at what next year may look like.
“He was put in a situation and thrived,” Rowland said of when Robbins was put in as quarterback. The touchdown in the second that put Williams Bay in the lead at 16-8 really got the momentum going, Rowland said. “It was key.”
If Robbins stays committed, he could be a contender for the 2022 quarterback position and it could be “a breakout year for him.”
The other three seniors leaving are Aidan Hoover, Landon Palmer and Cole Birkett. Hoover was out for most of the season because of a collar bone injury before the start of the season. Then he came back for two games, but ended up breaking his other collar bone in their Oct. 9 game. Despite the injuries, Rowland said Hoover didn’t miss a practice. “He was a big leader on the team,” Rowland said.
Seniors Palmer and Birkett joined the team for the first time this year and were a big part of the team’s turnaround this year, Rowland said, with Palmer as running back and linebacker and Birkett as defensive tackle.
The team is losing four seniors but at this point is set to have 20 returning players, with additional new incoming freshman adding to the team.
If interest continues, Rowland hopes to return Williams Bay to 11-man football by 2023. Next year, Williams Bay will still have to play 8-man football because in past years they didn’t have enough for 11-man football and needed to have a smaller team. By going down to 8-man football they signed up with the WIAA to play in that division for two years.
But because there are not many 8-man football teams, it means teams have to travel farther for games. Their closest away game was two and a half hours away, Rowland said. If they can go to 11-man football, away games would be much closer.