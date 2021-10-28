Williams Bay football ends season with back-to-back wins; hopes to go back to 11-man football by 2023

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay Bulldogs ended their season Friday, Oct. 22, with a solid win against Oneida Nations/Green Bay Lutheran, 46 to 8.

It was their second win in a row, with Williams Bay winning their homecoming game the week before against North Crawford 29-12, although the game was cut short at half time after North Crawford had two injuries and was unable to play the second half.

Quarterback Cole Oertel, a senior, closed out his final high school game on Oct. 22 with four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown into the end zone, despite an injury that took him out of the game for the second quarter.

In the first quarter, Oertel got Williams Bay on the board with a 4-yard run into the end zone, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Elain Valadez. Oertel was injured during the first quarter when making a tackle on defense, but he was cleared by the trainer to come back in the second half.

During the second quarter when Oertel was out, Junior Dominic Robbins came in to fill the quarterback spot and ran in for a 12-yard touchdown. That was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Karsen Cox, putting the score at 16 to 8 at halftime, with Williams Bay in the lead.