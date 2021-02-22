Williams Bay Frost Woods’ zoning change application moves onto board

Pollard said during the meeting that under the deed restriction, the 11 acres of property would be limited to just two home sites, one of which is the site of a current residence where the Sierakowski’s plan to build their new home.

During the meeting Mike Sierakowski said while he does not intend to ever build on the second home site, he wants to establish it so his children may build on it if they wish upwards of 15 years from now.

In addition to the deed restriction, Pollard said the Sierakowski’s would also abide by a recommendation from the South Eastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission that residential development is permitted on primary environmental corridors — which the property is on — so long as they have a density of 5-acres or more.

Mike Sierakowski said during the meeting he and his family have lived in Williams Bay since 1973 and he is not in favor of high density development in the village or the destruction of local forests.

He said as a former environmental camp counselor for George Williams College he spent a great deal of time walking camps through the woods around Yerkes Observatory and that both he and his family have a personal connection to the woods.