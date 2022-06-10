Williams Bay hires new full-time police officer: Raabe to begin 19-week law enforcement academy training

The Williams Bay Police Department is in the enviable position of being back up to full staffing in the midst of a challenging hiring environment for law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation.

On May 16, the Williams Bay Village Board, acting on the recommendation of the Protective Services Committee and Police Chief Justin P. Timm, unanimously approved extending a final offer, memorandum of understanding and employment contract to Whitewater resident Madison Raabe, a Mukwonago native, following the recent successful completion of her background check.

On May 2, the Williams Bay Village Board approved Raabe’s hiring, contingent on successful completion of a background check.

Immediately following the May 16 vote, Raabe was sworn in by village treasurer Lori Peternell.

With Raabe’s hiring, Police Chief Justin Timm said the department is up to full staffing levels—eight full-time officers, including Timm and Lt. William Kostock; and four part-time officers.

On June 6, Raabe will begin a 19-week law enforcement academy training program in northern Wisconsin at Nicolet College in Rhinelander. Upon her expected October completion of the program, Timm said Raabe will be eligible for certification with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Law Enforcement Standards Board.

“We’re really excited to get her on board,” Timm said of Raabe, calling her “an excellent selection” for the department. “We’re excited to get her working for us and being a part of the community as soon a possible.”

Impact fee public hearing

In other developments at the May 16 village board meeting, trustees held a brief public hearing on proposed Ordinance 2022-08, which would amend Section 371-3A and Chapter 371 Attachment 1, Exhibit B of the Code of Ordinances for the Village of Williams Bay concerning impact fees for the provision of water supply, treatment and storage for new customers in the village.

It was noted that the impact fees have been unchanged since the 1980s. If the ordinance is passed, impact fees would rise to $3,147 per residential unit. The current impact fee is $1,060 per residential unit.

There were no public comments for or against the proposed impact fee changes.

Later in the May 16 village board meeting, trustees held a first reading on the proposed ordinance.

Trustees also held a first reading on Resolution R-16-22, a Plan Commission recommendation advising board approval of proposed Ordinance 2022-07, which would amend Sections 390-0207 through 390-0212, 390-0214 through 390-0218 and 390-0221 through 390-0224 of the Code of Ordinance of Williams Bay regulating shore yards setacks. A public hearing on the proposed changes was held May 10.

Under the proposed ordinance, minimum shore yard setbacks from a navigable stream or watercourse would be rolled back from 150 feet to 75 feet. Minimum shore yard lake setbacks would remain unchanged at 150 feet.

Peternell recertified

In other news, it was announced that village treasurer Lori Peternell had completed the necessary requirements to maintain her Certified Municipal Treasurer of Wisconsin (CMTW) designation with the Stevens Point-based Municipal Treasurers Association of Wisconsin (MTAW). It was Peternell’s second CMTW recertification.

“In an organization of over 500 members, only 19 active members have achieved the honor of second recertification,” noted MTAW executive secretary John Schlice in a May 2 letter to Williams Bay village administrator Becky Tobin announcing Peternell’s achievement. “The individual must meet both extensive educational standards in addition to work experience to be recertified. The certification must be renewed every five years by attending continuing education classes and maintaining proficiency in their area of fiduciary responsibility ... The Municipal Treasurers Association of Wisconsin is proud to announce that Lori Peternell ... was awarded this coveted designation by the MTAW Board of Directors on April 28.”

Other news

In other developments at their May 16, the Williams Bay Village Board approved:

- A $25,000 fireworks contract with Yarmouth, Iowa-based J&M Displays, Inc. for a dusk fireworks show on Aug. 13 in conjunction with the Williams Bay Lions Club’s annual Corn and Brat Fest, scheduled for Aug. 12-14 at Edgewater Park, 15 E. Geneva St. J&M Displays is the village’s incumbent three-year fireworks vendor. In the case of inclement weather, a rain date for rescheduled fireworks show is set for Aug. 14.

- A $17,500 contract with Walworth-based Exceptional Landscape Services for the development of a children’s story garden at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.

- Fontana Triathlon’s use of village streets on Sept. 17, and a request from event organizers to have a Williams Bay police officer stationed at the corner of State Hwy. 67 and North Shore Drive to provide an extra measure of safety at the busy intersection.

- Entering into a collaborative emergency mutual aid agreement with other signatory Walworth County communities to provide continuity of public services during times of declared emergencies that would significantly impact a member community’s equipment and staffing levels.

- Entering into a lease contract with Yoga Lake Geneva, LLC to conduct classes on Williams Bay Beach, west of the Beach House, on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-8;15 a.m. between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, including 7 a.m. Monday classes on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.