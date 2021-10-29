Williams Bay Historical Society volunteers recognized for outstanding work

WILLIAMS BAY — Two volunteers are helping to preserve local history and make archives available to the public. The pair of women were honored at Village Hall on Monday, Oct. 18.
Cathee Laughlin and Camille Grabski, volunteers at the Williams Bay Historical Society, have spent hundreds of hours organizing artifacts and cataloguing them into a museum collection software. A representative from the Wisconsin Council for Local History presented the two women with certificates of recognition during a meeting of the Williams Bay Village Board.
Travis Gross, president of the Wisconsin Council for Local History, applauded Laughlin and Grabski’s efforts.
“They have been cheerleaders for the Williams Bay Historical Society,” Gross said. “Volunteers are what make these small organizations go.”
Susan Vavra, president of the Williams Bay Historical Society, was thrilled to introduce the two women before the village trustees. Vavra submitted the nominations for Laughlin and Grabski back in March.
Vavra has been following Laughlin and Grabski’s archival work since it began in January 2020.
“We’re learning so much every day through them,” Vavra said.
Laughlin and Grabski said they were surprised by the public recognition of their volunteer work. After all, they were first drawn to the project partly because of its distance from the spotlight.
“It was the furthest thing from our minds,” Laughlin said, “that there would be any kind of recognition for just doing something that needed to be done.”
Needed to be done
Over the past several years, the historical society has gathered a collection of items ranging from newspaper clippings and historical photographs to journal entries of the village’s founding family. These artifacts have been housed, loosely organized, in a closet at Barrett Memorial Library.
The Williams Bay Historical Society has operated out of the library since its establishment in 2015. The group had plans to create an online archive, but the project remained untouched for a few years without someone to tackle the software.
It was just the job for Laughlin and Grabski, who wanted to help the Historical Society from behind the scenes.
“Camille is a history buff, and I have the technology background,” Laughlin said.
And so the team of two got to work on the library closet.
Their work began with a task: go through the historical society’s collection, and categorize the items.
“It probably took us a good six months to get everything organized so we could begin putting it into the software system,” Laughlin said.
During this first phase, Laughlin learned her way around the software while also sorting through the artifacts with Grabski.
Grabski said one of the challenges was learning how to handle aging, fragile items. With century-old documents and precious photographs to sort through, Grabski knew proper technique was important.
“We did research on how museums recommend you handle things,” she said. “You don’t want to affect the quality of what you’ve got.”
They learned about handling with gloves, storing items in archival boxes and tucking photographs into sleeves. They learned to scrub their hands clean so no lotions or oils would transfer onto the historical documents.
This complicated task was worth it, Grabski said. Not only were Laughlin and Grabski advancing the historical society’s work, but they were learning about the history of the Bay along the way.
Both women are originally from Illinois and retired to Williams Bay fairly recently. Handling and examining the artifacts helped them feel closer to the roots of their new home.
“It’s been very rewarding to learn more about the history of the area and who the movers and shakers were in the early years,” Grabski said.
At the conclusion of this project, Williams Bay community members will get to enjoy the unique history of the village as well.
Many Williams Bay residents are curious about the history of their houses, or the lives of their ancestors, Vavra said. Some locals may seek information about fallen landmarks that they remember from years past.
“With this computer program, they’ll be able to find that on their own,” Vavra said.
The society plans to house the program at Barrett Memorial Library.
Vavra hopes longtime locals and visitors alike will take advantage of the new resource when it becomes available, crafted so carefully by Laughlin and Grabski. There is much to learn, Vavra said, even for people who grew up in the village.
“Now that I’m older I really appreciate how unique Williams Bay really is, and the people that have worked so hard to maintain its integrity and the way of life,” she said.