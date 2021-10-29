Williams Bay Historical Society volunteers recognized for outstanding work

During this first phase, Laughlin learned her way around the software while also sorting through the artifacts with Grabski.

Grabski said one of the challenges was learning how to handle aging, fragile items. With century-old documents and precious photographs to sort through, Grabski knew proper technique was important.

“We did research on how museums recommend you handle things,” she said. “You don’t want to affect the quality of what you’ve got.”

They learned about handling with gloves, storing items in archival boxes and tucking photographs into sleeves. They learned to scrub their hands clean so no lotions or oils would transfer onto the historical documents.

This complicated task was worth it, Grabski said. Not only were Laughlin and Grabski advancing the historical society’s work, but they were learning about the history of the Bay along the way.

Both women are originally from Illinois and retired to Williams Bay fairly recently. Handling and examining the artifacts helped them feel closer to the roots of their new home.

“It’s been very rewarding to learn more about the history of the area and who the movers and shakers were in the early years,” Grabski said.