Williams Bay history club continues mission preserving history, Frost Park

These days, the park is well taken care of. West said he lives close to Frost Park and has found it to be a source of joy.

“I watered this morning,” West said. “I love it. It’s a really nice place to hang out.”

West said Frost Park is a good example of the rich history behind the small village of Williams Bay. He has lived in the area his whole life, he said, and didn’t begin to uncover its past until his time with Ms. Soplanda.

Jimenez shared the same appreciation for her hometown’s background. She expressed pride in the History Club’s mission to honor local history, and its success in this pursuit.

“We are a nationally ranked history club,” Jimenez said. “I think it’s very cool for such a small community to do something so big.”

In addition to its service at Frost Park, the History Club currently has a group of students who are working to preserve an ancient native burial ground in Forest County. The team is working with the Forest County Potawatomi (FCP) to conduct research on the site.