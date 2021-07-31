Williams Bay history club continues mission preserving history, Frost Park

Early morning on Saturday, July 24, while most teenagers were indulging in their school-free summers, Williams Bay High School students Rosa Jimenez and Ethan West worked the WBHS History Club’s booth at the 45th annual Fine Art & Craft Fest.
History Club Advisor Deb Soplanda kept her students company. She said she was excited for the club to participate in the event.
“We haven’t been able to fundraise due to COVID,” Soplanda said.
While surrounding vendors showcased their art, Jimenez and West sold goods to raise funds for the History Club’s many endeavors. Along with funding their scholarship and the History Bowl Team, one of the club’s priorities is maintaining Frost Park, a triangular space at the corner of Congress and Geneva Streets.
Frost Park was built in 1935 in honor of Dr. Edwin B. Frost, the second director of Yerkes Observatory. It was designed by a female landscape designer—a unique quality considering the time period, Soplanda said. Come World War II, much of the metalwork involved in the park decoration was taken for the war effort. By the early 1950s, the park had suffered profound neglect.
“It was a vacant lot until ten years ago, when my students were looking for a project,” Soplanda said. “They went to the Village Board and said, ‘Listen, give us free reign in the park and we won’t charge you a cent for all we do.’”
These days, the park is well taken care of. West said he lives close to Frost Park and has found it to be a source of joy.
“I watered this morning,” West said. “I love it. It’s a really nice place to hang out.”
West said Frost Park is a good example of the rich history behind the small village of Williams Bay. He has lived in the area his whole life, he said, and didn’t begin to uncover its past until his time with Ms. Soplanda.
Jimenez shared the same appreciation for her hometown’s background. She expressed pride in the History Club’s mission to honor local history, and its success in this pursuit.
“We are a nationally ranked history club,” Jimenez said. “I think it’s very cool for such a small community to do something so big.”
In addition to its service at Frost Park, the History Club currently has a group of students who are working to preserve an ancient native burial ground in Forest County. The team is working with the Forest County Potawatomi (FCP) to conduct research on the site.
It has been a fun adventure digging into local history with the students, Soplanda said, adding that an education in national and world history begins at home. A Williams Bay resident since 1958, her own learning continues alongside her students.