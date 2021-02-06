Williams Bay history club seeks protection of native American burial ground

Club advisor and local historian Deb Soplanda said burials on the plot occurred in 1836, around the same time the native Potawatomi people which used to live in the Williams Bay were forced from the land by American settlers.

She said the Wisconsin Historical Society conducted an archeological survey of the plot from 1927 to 1928 as part of a larger study of the Geneva Lake, Lake Como area. She said the survey did confirm the site was in fact a burial ground but that no actions were taken to preserve the land at the time.

“There was a skull removed that was allegedly one of Chief Big Foot’s wives who was buried there,” she said.

A plaque was later installed on the site in 1929, stating that the wife of Big Foot, then chief of the Lake Geneva Potawatomi, was buried on the location, probably by Capt. Israel Williams, the first white settler of Williams Bay.

For club president and Williams Bay High School senior Raul Rojas, the project to ensure the land remains untouched for generations to come is an important task.

“Our main job as a club, as a group, as a committee is just to preserve our history,” he said.