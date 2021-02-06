Williams Bay history club seeks protection of native American burial ground

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay High School History Club has taken action to formally protect the grounds of a Native American burial ground from future disturbance or development.
The history club hopes to officially have a .2 acre lot located along Elm St. recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a burial ground. Recognition of the property would prevent the land from being broken for development or utility work.
While the location is currently marked with a plaque attached to a boulder, there is currently no designation protecting the land from future development or disturbance.
The plaque and boulder were actually removed from the plot briefly in 2006, by the then property owners, who hoped to sell the land for development, according to club advisor and local historian Deb Soplanda.
The village later requested that the marker be returned, which it was, before contracting the Forest County Potawatomi Community to see if they had an interest in purchasing the land, which they did.
Before the club can file an application with the Wisconsin Historical Society to have the property recognized, they first need to obtain permission from the Forest County Potawatomi, the current owners of the land and former indigenous people of Williams Bay, to begin the process.
The club sent a formal request to the Forest County Potawatomi about two weeks ago and are currently awaiting their response.
Club advisor and local historian Deb Soplanda said burials on the plot occurred in 1836, around the same time the native Potawatomi people which used to live in the Williams Bay were forced from the land by American settlers.
She said the Wisconsin Historical Society conducted an archeological survey of the plot from 1927 to 1928 as part of a larger study of the Geneva Lake, Lake Como area. She said the survey did confirm the site was in fact a burial ground but that no actions were taken to preserve the land at the time.
“There was a skull removed that was allegedly one of Chief Big Foot’s wives who was buried there,” she said.
A plaque was later installed on the site in 1929, stating that the wife of Big Foot, then chief of the Lake Geneva Potawatomi, was buried on the location, probably by Capt. Israel Williams, the first white settler of Williams Bay.
For club president and Williams Bay High School senior Raul Rojas, the project to ensure the land remains untouched for generations to come is an important task.
“Our main job as a club, as a group, as a committee is just to preserve our history,” he said.
Sophomore history club member Zach Beinetti said once the history club receives a response from the Forest County Potawatomi, it can move forward with an application to the state historical society, which will have to prove that the plot is in fact a burial ground.
In addition to the 1927-1928 archeological survey of the land, Beinetti said the club will be able to reference reports from Capt. Williams regarding the burial ground in their application.
He said there is also documentation that Native American artifacts have also been found on the site, such as glass beads, which indicated status among the Potawatomi at the time.
Unfortunately today, it is unlikely many artifacts remain on the plot today.
“Unfortunately most of the artifacts that were in the area have been taken from the burial ground through grave robbing in the mid to late 1800’s when it was discovered,” he said.
Beinetti said for him the project is an important one because it strives at honoring and paying tribute to the Potawatomi people who inhabited the land before.
“For me personally I just think this is a big deal because morally it’s what we should be doing for these people,” he said. “It’s the promise given by Capt. Israel Williams. We wouldn’t want people building on top of our dead relatives so why would we build on top of other people’s dead relatives?”