Williams Bay homeowner honored for green-friendly property

WILLIAMS BAY – Williams Bay resident Linda Franz is the first to receive a perfect score in a new program that measures how well homeowners are respecting the environment.
The Conservation@Home project is being introduced this summer by the Geneva Lake Conservancy, a Fontana-based nonprofit that conserves natural land and encourages environmental sustainability.
About 40 homeowners have been evaluated already — more than organizers had anticipated — and Franz’s home on Willabay Drive is the first to receive a perfect score for being environmentally friendly.
“She was off-the-charts fantastic,” said Joan Rost, a Geneva Lake Conservancy volunteer.
Conservancy executive director Karen Yancey said the Conservationi@Home program has been modeled after similar programs she has seen in the Chicago-area suburbs.
Homeowners volunteer to bring judges from the conservancy onto their properties to evaluate how well they are protecting the environment in their yards and grounds. After a walk through, judges either certify the yard with a passing score, or they provide suggestions on how the homeowner can improve their conservation efforts.
Judges evaluate yards based on four general categories: native vegetation, storm water management, yard management, and phosphorus and chloride reduction.
Yancey said her organization will gladly evaluate any residential property, whether it is 800 acres in size or less than one acre.
The program is being supported financially by the Otzen Family Foundation.
“It’s really a great educational and motivational program for private property owners,” she said. “We’ll send out volunteers to help make it more environmentally friendly.”
A homeowner who receives a passing score receives a plaque to display on their property.
Franz said she was amazed when she received a perfect score on the evaluation. She already is talking with her handyman about hanging the plaque in her yard.
After retiring, Franz moved to Williams Bay from the Chicago suburbs 10 years ago, and has been working to improve her yard and garden ever since.
She has repurposed a number of items in her garden, including antiques, old tires and even fallen branches that she fashions into a natural fence.
For her, having a perfect yard has never been about lavish plants or grass without weeds, but instead about having a yard that is ecological, natural and welcoming to wildlife.
To attract bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies, she keeps her garden ripe with pollinator plants, either native or hybridized to the area.
Because plants purchased in big-box stores are not always raised in the area, Franz said she purchases native plants from local vendors so the plants are more accustomed to Wisconsin’s warm summers and cold winters.
“I do think that we need to be good stewards of the land, and that goes beyond the petunias and the annuals that are pretty,” she said. “What we really need are native perennials.”
Two main qualifications for being certified in the Conservation@Home program is that fertilizer containing phosphorus cannot be used on lawns, and a home’s soft water system, if there is one, must be set so that it is only running while water is in use, to control chloride discharges. These qualifications have been set by the conservancy specifically to encourage homeowners to protect the area’s water table.
Franz avoids using fertilizers containing chemicals like phosphorus, and does not have a water softener.
“I don’t use any chemicals in the yard,” she said. “We’re in the watershed and I don’t want to hurt any of the little creatures that come to visit me in my yard.”
Rost, who helped to evaluate Franz’s property, said the garden on Willabay Drive was arranged in an impressive way. As the judges made their way through the yard, Rost said she remembers seeing every category fulfilled.
Rost said the concervancy is encouraging everyone in the area to explore ideas about making their own lawns environmentally sound. Even if homeowners do not receive a perfect score like Franz, she added, they can still be certified and receive a plaque for making an effort.
“We are encouraging everybody to just try a little bit,” she said. “It’s just a good thing to work on and protect our beautiful lake.”
Yancey said the conservancy is already ahead of its goal to survey 30 homes during the program’s first season, and that they have already toured about 40.
She said there may be heightened interest in the program because more people are spending time outside in their gardens during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been a very popular program,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, people have more time to work on their yards, particularly if they’re working from home.”
