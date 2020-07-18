Williams Bay homeowner honored for green-friendly property

Because plants purchased in big-box stores are not always raised in the area, Franz said she purchases native plants from local vendors so the plants are more accustomed to Wisconsin’s warm summers and cold winters.

“I do think that we need to be good stewards of the land, and that goes beyond the petunias and the annuals that are pretty,” she said. “What we really need are native perennials.”

Two main qualifications for being certified in the Conservation@Home program is that fertilizer containing phosphorus cannot be used on lawns, and a home’s soft water system, if there is one, must be set so that it is only running while water is in use, to control chloride discharges. These qualifications have been set by the conservancy specifically to encourage homeowners to protect the area’s water table.

Franz avoids using fertilizers containing chemicals like phosphorus, and does not have a water softener.

“I don’t use any chemicals in the yard,” she said. “We’re in the watershed and I don’t want to hurt any of the little creatures that come to visit me in my yard.”