Williams Bay hopes to correct park flooding on tight budget

WILLIAMS BAY – A water drainage project in Lions Park will help reduce standing water that has historically caused problems for people trying to enjoy the park after rainfalls.
But questions remain about the project is adequate.
The park’s baseball diamonds, frequently used by the Williams Bay Recreation Department for tee ball and baseball leagues, are often unusable after a heavy rainfall, but the estimated $17,125 drainage improvement will help keep the fields open.
Village Administrator Jim Weiss said the village will not need to borrow for the project, and will instead use funds leftover from village borrowing that occurred two years ago for other projects.
“We’re using existing borrowed funds, proceeds that were still available for projects,” Weiss said. “We’re designating some of those borrowed funds to be used for this.”
Weiss said crews from Odling Construction Inc. are expected to start work on the project soon, and that the actual start date will be weather-dependent. He added that the project is on track and should be completed by the end of April.
Project plans submitted by Odling detail the installation of a swale with multiple inlets and a drainage pipe running between the park’s tennis courts and eastern baseball diamond.
The project will divert water usually pooling between the field’s two baseball diamonds and tennis court to Stark Street, where existing drainage systems will manage the water.
Weiss said the improvements will be mostly underground, and few changes will be made to the surface of the park.
Village Trustee Jen McMannamy, who voted against village funds for the project during a March 2 village board meeting, said while she understands why the village would like to ensure the park and baseball diamonds will remain usable after heavy rains, she wishes longer-term solutions would have been considered.
“I think of it more like a Band-Aid on a bigger project,” she said.
McMannamy said she wished the board would reconsider, even partially, a proposal for renovation of the Lions Park and Theatre Road Park, drafted by the Kelly Design Group in January 2019, which she said offered more natural drainage solutions like landscaping made up of native wetland species.
She added that when the plans were first presented to the board, project costs estimates discouraged trustees from renovating the parks.
The cost at the time was forecast at nearly $7 million for extensive improvements to both parks.
“It was really bright and shiny at the beginning, and it just got tossed out the window,” she said.
While McMannamy said she is okay with the current drainage improvements, she has concerns the water rerouted from the field to Stark Street may cause the road to flood.
Village Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, chairman of the parks and lakefront committee, said the village engineer evaluated renovations to Lions Park drafted by the Kelly Design Group at $2 million, and that the costs were infeasible, granted other infrastructure improvement expenses the village was planning.
D’Alessandro said the drainage improvement project planned this month will serve as a lower cost solution to flooding issues in the park.
“I believe the fields will be dryer, and they will drain faster, which will allow a lot more play on those fields,” he said. “So we’re very happy to find a relatively low cost solution to allow those fields to be utilized.”
Having played on the fields himself while attending Williams Bay High School, D’Alessandro said the park is an historic and valuable community asset he is glad to see undergoing improvements.
“Those fields have always been used, they’ve always been an integral part of our community,” he said. “This is a really good fix to keep those fields being used.”
