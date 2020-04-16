Williams Bay hopes to correct park flooding on tight budget

The project will divert water usually pooling between the field’s two baseball diamonds and tennis court to Stark Street, where existing drainage systems will manage the water.

Weiss said the improvements will be mostly underground, and few changes will be made to the surface of the park.

Village Trustee Jen McMannamy, who voted against village funds for the project during a March 2 village board meeting, said while she understands why the village would like to ensure the park and baseball diamonds will remain usable after heavy rains, she wishes longer-term solutions would have been considered.

“I think of it more like a Band-Aid on a bigger project,” she said.

McMannamy said she wished the board would reconsider, even partially, a proposal for renovation of the Lions Park and Theatre Road Park, drafted by the Kelly Design Group in January 2019, which she said offered more natural drainage solutions like landscaping made up of native wetland species.

She added that when the plans were first presented to the board, project costs estimates discouraged trustees from renovating the parks.

The cost at the time was forecast at nearly $7 million for extensive improvements to both parks.