Williams Bay increases boat slip fees, Lake Geneva debates increase

Harbor commissioner and village trustee Lowell Wright said during the meeting that the increased rates were the result of village’s 2021 budget approval process.

Wright said in an interview that while he was not aware of the exact amount of the budget shortfall on hand, he has seen that the maintenance and installation of the piers come at a significant cost.

“It seemed to me as we considered it that the increase was certainly an important thing to do to make sure we have the money to continue to maintain our piers,” he said.

Wright added that while a fee increase is never a popular decision, it is one that needed to made to ensure the quality of the village piers.

“I don’t know that anybody is ever looking forward to an increase but I think as we look around and look at what other cities are charging for their slips , I think it was the right thing to do,” he said.

By the end of 2020, the village expects to collect $192,152 from boat slip rentals, although it budgeted for $196,000. In 2021, with the fee increase, the village expects to collect $227,100, roughly $30,000 more than what was budgeted in 2020, according to a 2021 proposed village budget.