Williams Bay lands $300,000 state grant for Theatre Road project

WILLIAMS BAY – A $300,000 state transportation grant has been awarded to the village and could help fund a pathway along Theatre Road.
The one-time-only grant is offered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to allow communities the opportunity to prioritize transportation-related projects they might otherwise struggle to fund themselves.
Of the 1,600 applications received for grants, only 152 municipalities received a share of the $75 million awarded by the state.
Village trustee Jen McMannamy prepared an application for the grant in December 2019 with assistance from trustee Greg Trush and village engineer David Hemmerich in hopes of finding funding for the village’s Theatre Road pathway project.
The village board began considering the construction of a pathway along the west side of Theatre Road that would connect the Lakewood Trails neighborhood to northern soccer fields on a plot called Theatre Road Park.
McMannamy, who serves as the village board’s streets and highways committee chair, said village interest in a pathway along Theatre Road began after construction of the Williams Bay Elementary School in 2016, which increased foot and vehicle traffic along the road.
An early pathway construction proposal for about $2.5 million caused concern from village residents about funding, but McMannamy said the plans have since been adjusted and that costs are now projected at about $700,000.
McMannamy said although the grant could have been much bigger — funding up to 90 percent of the total project cost — she is pleased the village was awarded $300,000, given how many other municipalities applied.
“Out of 1,600 communities that applied, little Williams Bay got one,” she said. “It’s a very generous gift, and we’re pretty special for getting one.”
Now, the village will have to decide whether to keep the state grant and borrow the rest, or gamble on waiting until June when the recipients are announced for a federal transportation grant. The federal grant has the potential to fund up to 80 percent of project costs.
The village cannot utilize both grants.
Village President Bill Duncan discussed the state grant during a March 4 town hall meeting, and applauded McMannamy and other village workers for securing the funding. He said while he was glad the village was awarded the funds, he had hoped the grant amount would be closer to project costs, and that borrowing may have to finance the difference.
“The good news is that we got it; the bad news is that we have to come up with more money,” Duncan said.
The village has already completed an agreement with the Town of Delavan that would require the town to fund construction and maintenance costs for the segment of the path that crosses into Delavan.
Williams Bay trustee Greg Trush said during the town hall meeting that the number of applications for the state grant were higher than anticipated, and that the village was fortunate to receive funding at all.
“We were selected to be one of them,” Trush said. “We could have easily been squeezed out altogether, but we were awarded the funds.”
McMannamy said even if the village needed to borrow to finance the remainder of the project, she believes there would be community support for the pathway. She added that surveys conducted by the village and by the Williams Bay Business Association have all shown support among residents in the village.
“We know the majority of people want this road to be safer for pedestrians,” she said. “Having a place for people to walk is really important, because not everyone has a car.”