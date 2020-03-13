Williams Bay lands $300,000 state grant for Theatre Road project

McMannamy said although the grant could have been much bigger — funding up to 90 percent of the total project cost — she is pleased the village was awarded $300,000, given how many other municipalities applied.

“Out of 1,600 communities that applied, little Williams Bay got one,” she said. “It’s a very generous gift, and we’re pretty special for getting one.”

Now, the village will have to decide whether to keep the state grant and borrow the rest, or gamble on waiting until June when the recipients are announced for a federal transportation grant. The federal grant has the potential to fund up to 80 percent of project costs.

The village cannot utilize both grants.

Village President Bill Duncan discussed the state grant during a March 4 town hall meeting, and applauded McMannamy and other village workers for securing the funding. He said while he was glad the village was awarded the funds, he had hoped the grant amount would be closer to project costs, and that borrowing may have to finance the difference.

“The good news is that we got it; the bad news is that we have to come up with more money,” Duncan said.