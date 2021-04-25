Williams Bay Library announces winners for cake baking competition

Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay recently hosted a virtual cake baking competition using cake pans checked out from the library.

During the last month, competitors of all ages checked out pans from their local libraries and dreamed up creations from the comfort of their own kitchens.

Abigail Blada, of Poppycakes Patisserie in Lake Geneva, judged the competition remotely saying, “It was seriously hard to choose. These bakers did an amazing job.”

Kristine Gamble of Lake Geneva took home the adult prize and the Witowich Family of Williams Bay took first place in the children’s division.