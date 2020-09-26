Williams Bay library keeps readers engaged from a distance

Like many other public places and private businesses, Barrett Memorial Library closed its doors temporarily this spring when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in Wisconsin. The library later reopened its doors, although public usage has been limited inside the facility at 65 W. Geneva St.

That has motivated library director Joy Schnupp and her staff to find new ways of reaching patrons and leveraging their resources to remain relevant in the community.

Along with Sanders, children’s librarian Laura Lombardo has contributed with her own story time readings and other special presentations delivered to the public via cameras embedded in laptop computers.

Lombardo acknowledges that performing for an online audience through Facebook or other applications is not something she ever anticipated in her career.

“I’m not a natural,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s good learning. It stretches you.”

Schnupp said she has been struck by the energy and creativity of her staff in making new online services available not only for children, but adults, too. Upcoming presentations will include a financial adviser discussing Medicare, and another guest lecturer analyzing the phenomenon of “fake news” in today’s political climate.