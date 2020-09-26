Williams Bay library keeps readers engaged from a distance

WILLIAMS BAY — It is 1 o’clock on a Thursday afternoon, and the staff at Barrett Memorial Library is preparing to greet students visiting the library on a field trip.
But the whole thing is taking place online.
Library staffers mount a laptop computer on a book shelf and wave to the students, who wave back through cameras embedded in their own laptops at Williams Bay Elementary School.
“We are so excited to be with you guys today,” library staffer Emily Sanders announces as the virtual field trip begins.
It is all part of Barrett Memorial Library’s ongoing efforts to stay connected with its community at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has made the public library seem inaccessible to many people.
Library staffers have used online applications to present such services as story time readings for toddlers, book club discussions, how-to sessions on keeping a journal, and photo scrapbook collections.
Sanders, the library’s youth services director, has brainstormed other unique offerings to keep the public engaged, such as one program that combined live online book readings with simultaneous baking of cookies.
“We have to be really creative,” Sanders said.
Like many other public places and private businesses, Barrett Memorial Library closed its doors temporarily this spring when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in Wisconsin. The library later reopened its doors, although public usage has been limited inside the facility at 65 W. Geneva St.
That has motivated library director Joy Schnupp and her staff to find new ways of reaching patrons and leveraging their resources to remain relevant in the community.
Along with Sanders, children’s librarian Laura Lombardo has contributed with her own story time readings and other special presentations delivered to the public via cameras embedded in laptop computers.
Lombardo acknowledges that performing for an online audience through Facebook or other applications is not something she ever anticipated in her career.
“I’m not a natural,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s good learning. It stretches you.”
Schnupp said she has been struck by the energy and creativity of her staff in making new online services available not only for children, but adults, too. Upcoming presentations will include a financial adviser discussing Medicare, and another guest lecturer analyzing the phenomenon of “fake news” in today’s political climate.
Schnupp watched from a distance Sept. 17 as Sanders and Lombardo guided 45 second-grade students through a “virtual” field trip to the library, using only a laptop computer.
“It’s out of this world,” Schnupp said of her staff. “They’re amazing.”
Traditionally, first-grade students at Williams Bay Elementary School make an in-person field trip to the library in spring time. Each visiting class is introduced to the library and invited to apply for library cards.
When that function was canceled last spring because the coronavirus had closed schools throughout the region, Sanders and Lombardo decided to connect with the same kids as second-graders this fall with an online field trip.
The event Sept. 17 allowed kids to remain in their classrooms at school while the library staffers greeted them on a laptop computer. The two staffers read a story aloud, explained library cards, and delivered a guided tour of Barrett Memorial Library.
Teacher Maggie Bailey said her second-graders were thrilled by the virtual field trip. Bailey said she, too, has been impressed by how the library staff has replaced conventional services with new ideas.
“They have done a phenomenal job,” she said.
With the success of their first-ever virtual field trip, Sanders and Lombardo immediately began making plans to host other school groups in the same way.
As long as the coronavirus continues to prevent libraries from returning to normal operations, Sanders said, libraries must challenge themselves to discover alternative methods for delivering services.
“We’re growing, stretching and learning,” she said. “We’re all facing this big question — how do we reach people?”
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 1
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 2
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 3
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 4
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 5
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 6
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 7
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 8
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 9
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 10
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 11
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip - 12
