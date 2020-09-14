Williams Bay loses state grant for Theatre Road project

“We are waiting to find out if we have qualified,” Weiss said of the new grant prospect.

While the grant could fund up to 80 percent of the project, it also is possible that less will be provided if more communities get in line to seek the federal assistance.

The federal grant recipients were originally scheduled to be announced at the end of July, but no announcement has been made.

As Williams Bay begins to draft its budget for the next fiscal year, delays in funding may push the Theatre Road project back yet another year.

Jen McMannamy, village trustee and chair of the streets and highways committee, said the village might be unable to budget for the project this year, without knowing if the federal grant is coming.

“It’s really at a standstill now,” she said.

McMannamy said the coronavirus pandemic has caused more people to seek out outdoor activities like walking and biking, making the path more necessary than ever.

McMannamy added that she is hopeful that Williams Bay will be eligible for a federal grant.

“The village engineer is confident that we met the eligibility requirements for all the things the grant needs,” she said.

