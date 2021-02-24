Williams Bay moratorium petition moves forward, legal questions remain

In the statement Schroeder also said the petition cannot enact the moratorium because doing so would conflict with existing ordinances, which states that a development moratorium cannot be established without first holding a public hearing.

Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation organizer Sandy Johnson said she is aware of the village attorney’s advice to the village board but that the association’s lawyer believes the petition can establish the moratorium under state statutes.

She said because petitions for direct legislation are not commonly used, legal determinations involving them can change as they progress.

“It’s kind of being defined with each new case,” she said.

University statement

University of Chicago spokesman Jeremy Mainer said in a written statement that the rezoning the university is requesting would prevent the possibility of high-density institutional development and bring in additional tax revenues to the village.

He added that a study of the village’s infrastructure determined it could easily support the construction of three single-family homes on the property and noted that the Yerkes Future Foundation will receive an undisclosed portion of revenue from sale of the land.

