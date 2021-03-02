Williams Bay moratorium petition voted down over legal concerns

He said because the property is currently zoned as institutional, there is nothing stopping the university from building a dormitory building or some other institutional structure on the property.

Trustee Robert Umans said at some point if residential development is not permitted, the university may decide to sell the land with its current zoning to another institution which could build on the land.

“An institutional buyer can buy it and put an institutional building up there, a retirement home or anything and we have no control over that,” he said during the meeting.

Trustee Jim D’Alessandro said during the meeting he was in favor of having additional discussions on the petition and potential liability the village could face before moving forward.

He also said with the village close to plotting its comprehensive plan for the next decade, the village should place all rezoning requests on hold until the plan is established.

“I still think we shouldn’t be doing any rezone requests right now,” he said. “We should just go through our comprehensive plan process.”