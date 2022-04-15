 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williams Bay OKs pay increase, incentive bonus for part-time police officers

The Williams Bay Village Board unanimously approved a pay increase and incentive bonus plan for part-time police officers on April 4, following a brief closed executive session.

The board approved a pay rate of $30 an hour and an incentive bonus of $120 on top of their pay for part-time officers working three or more shifts a month.

In response to a question from village trustee Jim D’Alessandro in open session, Williams Bay Chief of Police Justin P. Timm said the pay increase and incentive bonus would make the department’s part-time police officers “the highest-paid in the county that I’m aware of.”

In a follow-up interview, Timm said he was pleased by the board’s action.

“We’re trying to find different ways to incentivize being in law enforcement,” he said. “As a whole, we were lower in the pay scale for out part-time officers and we wanted to at least make sure we are competitive in our payment. I think this makes us competitive. Hopefully it will bring some of the right people in.”

The fully-staffed Williams Bay Police Department currently rosters eight full-time officers, including Timm, and four part-time officers, for the 2,657-resident community. One officer, he noted, will be retiring, putting the department in the thick of hiring in a challenging recruitment market.

“For recruitment it’s been difficult,” Timm said. “Nationwide we’re seeing a recruitment issue. I’m not a recruitment or retention expert by any means, but what we’re seeing is a wave of individuals who don’t want to get into law enforcement. There’s plenty of theories out there. I don’t know that one’s better than the other.”

Chief Timm

Timm

