Williams Bay parents demand transparency, 'normalcy' for students

Mask wearing and quarantine protocols are two hot button issues as schools plan for the fall return and Williams Bay parents took to the mic on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3 to voice their concerns.
The school board hosted the community listening session to collect feedback on the COVID-19 draft reopening plan released last week.
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Regarding quarantining, the plan says staff and students identified as close contacts during contact tracing will be excluded from school for 14 days--unless they have been vaccinated.
The mask question
Although masks are optional under the current plan, parents worried that a federal mandate could cause an abrupt change in school policy.
"We have always been a small school that has taken pride in making our own decisions," Heidi Stocking said.
Stocking's daughter is a second grader at Williams Bay Elementary. Stocking described the pain of watching her daughter come home from school, "itching and in tears" from wearing a mask all day. She refuses to put her daughter through this experience again, Stocking said.
Superintendent William White explained that should masks be mandated at the federal level, the school's attorneys have recommended that the school follow this direction. Parents would have the option to enroll their children in virtual learning, White said, as the district has established a partnership with the Elkhorn Area School District's Options Virtual Charter School that would allow students to attend the online program while remaining part of the Williams Bay School District. He clarified that the district does not plan on livestreaming from classrooms.
In the case of a federal mask mandate, White said documented medical exemptions would be honored by the district. Michelle Strom challenged this claim, insisting that her daughter's medical exemption was not honored during the 2020-21 school year. White replied that there was no documented medical condition in Strom's case and declined to discuss the matter further.
The vaccination divide
Next, parents challenged the district's plan to quarantine unvaccinated students who have been identified as close contacts to a COVID-19 case.
"If you're going to quarantine, you need to quarantine everybody," Craig Pape said.
Pape's daughter will be a freshman in high school this fall. The difference in quarantining protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated students is a form of "medical discrimination," he said.
Many parents shared Pape's concern about the treatment of unvaccinated versus vaccinated students. While the current plan does not require proof of vaccination to be in school, acknowledging that "the choice to be vaccinated is a personal decision," parents said that the language of the plan is still unfair to unvaccinated students. Even encouraging vaccination without requiring it creates conditions for kids to judge each other based on vaccination status, parents said.
Melanie Bartel has a child in the eighth grade at Williams Bay. She opposes any kind of pressure put on her child to get the vaccine, she said.
"They need to come to a place that's free of pressure and not be inundated with the issue every single day," Bartel said. "We need to get our kids back to normalcy."
Moving forward
Both parents and board members expressed concern for students' mental health. White reiterated the plan's focus on in-person, full-time instruction and the transition back into full-scale athletic and arts events.
"We want our kids to have the experiences that young children should have," he said.
Classes are set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The board will work to revise the reopening plan as needed, White said, based on the sentiments shared at Tuesday's meeting, information from county, state and federal governments and counsel from the school's attorneys.
White has expressed a commitment to taking community feedback. Parents and community members can voice their concerns by email or at school board meetings.