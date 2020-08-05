Williams Bay parents get behind back-to-school plan

WILLIAMS BAY – Parents are voicing support for the Williams Bay School District’s back-to-school plan during the coronavirus pandemic, including a face mask mandate for students.
Family members gathered in the elementary school gymnasium July 29 to ask questions about the plan and to offer suggestions before school board members take action on the plan.
The school board is scheduled to act in August, although a date has not been announced.
Members of the school board attended the meeting along with district administrators.
About 20 parents and teachers were in attendance in a gymnasium chosen to allow for social distancing. The session was also broadcast live online.
School district administrator Bill White laid out details of the reopening plan, which will allow students to return for in-person instruction in the fall, with face masks required for students in sixth through 12th grades.
Elementary school students will only be required to wear masks when social distancing is impossible, if the plan is approved.
Williams Bay presented its plans before Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 1 implemented a statewide face mask mandate for anyone indoors under most circumstances.
Lisa Schmelz, a special education teacher in the district, said she was thankful and proud of the district for including the face mask requirement in the reopening plan. Without it, Schmelz said, she may not have returned to work, out of fear of catching the virus.
She said she has an underlying health condition that may make her more susceptible to the virus.
“I’m a grandmother, and you know what I really want to be when I grow up?” she said. “I want to keep being a grandma, and then I want to be a great-grandma.”
One parent brought up concerns about face masks, saying that a degree of training would be involved in properly using masks.
Parent Michael Kemp said many people do not realize that touching a face mask while wearing it can spread bacteria from the mask to a person’s hand and then onto other things they touch.
Kemp said almost everyone in the gymnasium had touched their masks during the public gathering, adding that students would need to be made aware of the risks.
“We all potentially feel safer with the mask, but it can also be a false sense of security,” he said. “There needs to be a level of training passed on to these kids.”
Under the back-to-school plan, students will have the option of appearing in school for in-person instruction or enrolling in a distanced learning option. White said while the results of a survey sent to parents indicates most prefer in-person instruction, a distance learning option will be available.
“For those families that don’t feel comfortable sending their students back to school for face-to-face instruction, there is a distance learning model for them,” White said.
The remote learning option will largely be dependent on the number of students who chose it, according to White. If only a few students enroll for distance learning, they would likely be enrolled in the Wisconsin Virtual School or potentially the Elkhorn Area School District’s Options Virtual Charter School, if a contract can be approved.
If more students are interested in distance learning, a Williams Bay school teacher would be assigned to teach the courses. White said the distance learning models will be as rigorous as in-person instruction.
In addition to requiring face coverings, the district is asking parents to conduct health checks on their students before sending them to school.
The district has also changed its part-time nurse position to full-time, will keep students outside before classes begin as much as possible, and limit locker usage to three times a day to limit students from getting close to one another.
“It will be hard to social distance in our hallways, we know that,” White said. “That’s part of the reason we’re requiring face coverings.”
After the presentation, audience members were allowed to ask questions or address concerns.
Parent Melody Bartel thanked the board for allowing her son the chance to come back to school for in person instruction, but said her son has difficulty wearing a face mask and she worries about him being disciplined.
White said students with difficulties wearing masks will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, and that it will take some time before everyone adjusts to the new requirement.
“We’re going to teach our kids, teach our staff, and just get into that good habit,” he said.
