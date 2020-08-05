Williams Bay parents get behind back-to-school plan

Lisa Schmelz, a special education teacher in the district, said she was thankful and proud of the district for including the face mask requirement in the reopening plan. Without it, Schmelz said, she may not have returned to work, out of fear of catching the virus.

She said she has an underlying health condition that may make her more susceptible to the virus.

“I’m a grandmother, and you know what I really want to be when I grow up?” she said. “I want to keep being a grandma, and then I want to be a great-grandma.”

One parent brought up concerns about face masks, saying that a degree of training would be involved in properly using masks.

Parent Michael Kemp said many people do not realize that touching a face mask while wearing it can spread bacteria from the mask to a person’s hand and then onto other things they touch.

Kemp said almost everyone in the gymnasium had touched their masks during the public gathering, adding that students would need to be made aware of the risks.

“We all potentially feel safer with the mask, but it can also be a false sense of security,” he said. “There needs to be a level of training passed on to these kids.”