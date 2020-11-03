Williams Bay picks ex-county leader as interim village administrator

“I think it does help us really figure out what your vision is for the future," Bretl told board members, "and finding that good fit for your next administrator.”

Officials did not indicate what Bretl's compensation will be in the interim position.

Weiss earned $83,025 a year.

In terminating Weiss, Village President Bill Duncan has said only that village board members were looking for “a change in leadership” to better address unspecified "challenges" and "goals."

There has been no indication of wrongdoing on Weiss' part.

In hiring Bretl on an interim basis, village board members accepted a recommendation from Public Administration Associates LLC, a private consulting firm that specializes in local government.

Details of the village's relationship with the private consultants were not disclosed, including any compensation.