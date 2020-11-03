Williams Bay picks ex-county leader as interim village administrator

WILLIAMS BAY — Former longtime Walworth County Administrator David Bretl is stepping in temporarily as Williams Bay's interim village administrator.
Bretl's appointment by the village board follows the still-unexplained termination of village administrator Jim Weiss, who held the Williams Bay job for four years.
Village board members fired Weiss on Oct. 16, but they have not offered a full explanation for the move.
Weiss also has declined to comment.
The village board voted unanimously Monday night to hire Bretl on an interim basis until the village begins a formal search after Jan. 1 for a permanent new administrator.
Bretl retired as county administrator in February after 18 years as the top non-elected staff employee in county government. He served briefly later as interim administrative coordinator for Sauk County.
Bretl told Williams Bay village board members Monday that he is excited to familiarize himself with village operations, and to assist in making plans for the search for a permanent new administrator.
“I think it does help us really figure out what your vision is for the future," Bretl told board members, "and finding that good fit for your next administrator.”
Officials did not indicate what Bretl's compensation will be in the interim position.
Weiss earned $83,025 a year.
In terminating Weiss, Village President Bill Duncan has said only that village board members were looking for “a change in leadership” to better address unspecified "challenges" and "goals."
There has been no indication of wrongdoing on Weiss' part.
In hiring Bretl on an interim basis, village board members accepted a recommendation from Public Administration Associates LLC, a private consulting firm that specializes in local government.
Details of the village's relationship with the private consultants were not disclosed, including any compensation.
Earlier on Monday, the village board's finance and personnel committee forwarded recommendations that the board both hire Bretl temporarily and begin a search for a permanent replacement.
Village trustee Don Parker said during the committee meeting that the village should not begin looking for a new administrator until Jan. 1, because it is unlikely, Parker said, that many potential candidates would apply during the winter holiday season.
“We might want to wait until the first of the year to get better candidates,” he said.
