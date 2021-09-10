Williams Bay police and firefighters honor 9/11 anniversary with new patch

Williams Bay police and firefighters will be wearing a new patch on their uniforms this month.
The patches depict the Twin Towers, framed in red and gold. Behind the gray buildings flies the American flag. The entire design rests against the Maltese cross, a universal symbol of the fire service.
Beneath sits the date of the September 11 attacks — 20 years ago this month. “In honor of those who lost their lives,” reads the embroidered gold lettering.
Chief of Police Justin Timm helped develop these patches along with Fire Chief Doug Smith and Initial Designs in Lake Geneva. Timm said it was important for his team to honor the anniversary.
“It’s a connection that all first responders have,” he said.
For first responders, Timm said, the anniversary of 9-11 brings a particular kind of grief and meaning.
He recalled watching the tragedy unfold on screen — Timm was in high school at the time. He was captivated, he said, by the first responders who worked courageously to evacuate people from the scene.
“There was a sense of pride,” Timm said.
This feeling stuck with him as he considered his future career.
“It got me thinking about what direction to head in,” he said. “I knew I wanted to help people.”
Timm said he is one of many across the country who joined law enforcement, fire rescue, and the military in the wake of the tragedy. Several current Williams Bay officers enlisted in the military after 9-11 or were sent overseas.
“So the patches are a way to honor them as well,” Timm said.
As the country enters its twentieth year post 9-11, Timm said it is more important than ever to continue memorializing the event. He has a 5-year-old son who has only a fuzzy concept of 9-11. It is strange, Timm said, to consider how his son has no memory of that moment in history despite growing up in a world forever changed by it.
Even with the growing distance, Timm said he doesn’t think 9-11 will ever fade from public memory.
“But I want to do my part to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.
Timm looks forward to commemorating the anniversary in the years to come. Coordinating a tribute this year was challenging, he said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 25th anniversary he hopes to hold a public event where community members can come together — to grieve the lives lost, to honor those who fought to save them, and to unite as resilient Americans.