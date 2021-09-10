Williams Bay police and firefighters honor 9/11 anniversary with new patch

Timm said he is one of many across the country who joined law enforcement, fire rescue, and the military in the wake of the tragedy. Several current Williams Bay officers enlisted in the military after 9-11 or were sent overseas.

“So the patches are a way to honor them as well,” Timm said.

As the country enters its twentieth year post 9-11, Timm said it is more important than ever to continue memorializing the event. He has a 5-year-old son who has only a fuzzy concept of 9-11. It is strange, Timm said, to consider how his son has no memory of that moment in history despite growing up in a world forever changed by it.

Even with the growing distance, Timm said he doesn’t think 9-11 will ever fade from public memory.

“But I want to do my part to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

Timm looks forward to commemorating the anniversary in the years to come. Coordinating a tribute this year was challenging, he said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 25th anniversary he hopes to hold a public event where community members can come together — to grieve the lives lost, to honor those who fought to save them, and to unite as resilient Americans.

