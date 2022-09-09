Williams Bay police chief proposes volunteer chaplaincy program to help officers, community

Looking to better holistically address the needs of the Williams Bay Police Department and the public it serves, Police Chief Justin P. Timm appeared before the Williams Bay Protective Services Committee on Aug. 10 to propose implementation of a volunteer non-denominational police chaplaincy program.

Timm said there are four different types of wellness associated with the job of policing — physical, mental, financial and spiritual.

“This would help us really get the wellness wrapped up,” Timm said of establishing a volunteer chaplaincy program.

Police department chaplaincies, an aid to police officers and citizens through a field service ministry that provides spiritual guidance, counseling and comfort in times of crisis, are in place in a number of Wisconsin communities, including Lake Geneva, assisting officers with death notifications, traumatic events, and acting as a support system to the officers and the community.

“The chaplain would come to assist with multiple different avenues, such as talking with victims of any type of case that we have where they would request a chaplain … and any types of conversations that officers need to have, and want to have, to maintain their mental wellness” Timm noted. “The chaplain would … provide a listening ear.”

Timm said he was approached by a former longtime 30-year Michigan police chaplain interested in offering volunteer chaplaincy services to the Williams Bay Police Department.

“I think, in concept, it’s a good idea,” said Protective Services Committee Chairman George Vlach, a retired 11-year City of Darien, Ill. police officer who served in a variety of positions including investigator, S.W.A.T. operative, field training officer, and self defense and control tactics instructor. “I’ve experienced some things that are pretty bad…”

Looking at the framework for an on-boarding process to serve as a foundation for establishing a volunteer chaplaincy program, Vlach was in favor of implementing full background checks for volunteers given the sensitive nature of the confidential work involved and the information that they’d be privileged to.

Village President Bill Duncan, who served as a chaplain’s assistant in the U.S. Army, said dedicated training for serving as a chaplain is an important consideration as well.

“There’s a lot of counseling,” he noted of chaplaincy work. “It’s much less religious … That’s a really important piece that they have that skill, that background.”

With members of the Protective Services Committee and the larger Williams Bay Village Board expressing a consensus that they were “okay with the concept,” Vlach asked Timm to research and compile additional information for committee review critical to laying the foundation for the establishment of a police chaplaincy program including such topics as on-boarding, training, certifications, liability and insurance.