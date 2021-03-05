Williams Bay police may replace functional assault rifles over ice-rescue suits

WILLIAMS BAY — Budgeted funds designated to purchase ice-rescue wetsuits may now be reallocated to instead purchase new assault rifles, which would replace the Williams Bay Police Department’s functional, five-year-old assault rifles.
About $3,000 was budgeted to purchase three of the cold-water immersion suits this year, one to be stored in each of the village’s patrol cars for responding officers to put on if a water rescue was needed.
Cold water immersion suits are full-body ensembles meant to keep wearers dry and warm while performing cold-water related rescues, such as assisting an individual who fell through the ice cover of a lake. The suits are often outfitted with floatation capabilities and tethers to help pull the wearer out of the water.
The village’s protective services committee voted two to one Feb. 22 to send the reallocation matter to the village finance committee to see if both the upgraded rifles and wetsuits could be funded.
The vote included a recommendation to reallocate funds originally meant for the wet-suits to purchase new assault rifles if the finance committee determined both could not be funded this year.
The reallocation request was made by Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm, who said during the Feb. 22 meeting that now may be a good time to sell the department’s existing three assault rifles and purchase three new ones.
Timm said the trade-in value of each rifle would generate about $1,200, which would be used to offset the costs of new rifles costing about $2,000. Funds first designated for the wetsuits would cover the difference.
During the meeting, Timm said resale firearms are highly valued at the moment and that he has concerns firearm legislation may change, restricting public ownership of assault rifles and reducing value of the department’s rifles to nearly nothing.
“The rifles still shoot but if a law passes where there are no more sales to civilians, that product in our squad becomes moot,” he said.
Village President Bill Duncan said during the meeting he did not think a change in the state’s gun law was likely to occur soon.
“I personally do not feel like they are going to pass a gun law change,” he said. “I feel like that’s not likely.”
Timm said in an interview he does not feel like a new gun law restricting public ownership of assault rifles is out of the question.
He said with the possibility of a gun-law change in mind, he wanted to bring the prospect of upgrading the village’s assault rifles to the protective services committee for consideration.
“At the end of the day it will potentially save us thousands of dollars,” he said.
During the meeting trustee Jim D’Alessandro said because police officers would likely be the first emergency personnel on the scene of a cold-water rescue that he wanted to see the police department outfitted with the cold-water immersion suits.
“Personally I’d like to see them have them,” he said.
D’Alessandro made a motion to approve the reallocation but to have the finance committee explore the option of funding both the suits and the new assault rifles.
Timm said it would be wonderful if the village was able to finance both the suits and the rifles.
“That would be great, that would be the best of both worlds,” he said.
Trustee George Vlach and D’Alessandro voted in favor of the motion while trustee Jen McMannamy voted against it.
McMannamy said during the meeting that while she supports the police department and their need for up-to-date equipment, she did not understand why the wetsuits may need to be substituted for the assault rifles.
“I guess I don’t support buying guns over lake safety suits,” she said.
McMannamy said she was surprised the police department did not already have cold-water immersion suits given the village’s proximity to Geneva Lake and other nearby bodies of water.
She added that potentially the assault rifles could be financed in the next budget.