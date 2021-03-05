Williams Bay police may replace functional assault rifles over ice-rescue suits

Timm said the trade-in value of each rifle would generate about $1,200, which would be used to offset the costs of new rifles costing about $2,000. Funds first designated for the wetsuits would cover the difference.

During the meeting, Timm said resale firearms are highly valued at the moment and that he has concerns firearm legislation may change, restricting public ownership of assault rifles and reducing value of the department’s rifles to nearly nothing.

“The rifles still shoot but if a law passes where there are no more sales to civilians, that product in our squad becomes moot,” he said.

Village President Bill Duncan said during the meeting he did not think a change in the state’s gun law was likely to occur soon.

“I personally do not feel like they are going to pass a gun law change,” he said. “I feel like that’s not likely.”

Timm said in an interview he does not feel like a new gun law restricting public ownership of assault rifles is out of the question.

He said with the possibility of a gun-law change in mind, he wanted to bring the prospect of upgrading the village’s assault rifles to the protective services committee for consideration.