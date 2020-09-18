Williams Bay police purchase new riot gear after Kenosha violence

“I felt — and I think the other trustees felt the same way — that it’s most important to provide our officers with the equipment they need,” he said. “We couldn’t send them to a situation not being equipped properly.”

Vlach added that he hopes the day never comes when the equipment will be put to use, but he believes it is important to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Violence in Kenosha recently left two people dead and considerable property damage following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times in an incident that remains under investigation.

The shooting sparked large-scale protests against police brutality and race discrimination, some of which grew into rioting, counter-protests and alleged vigilante action.

Timm said rumors circulated at the time that protests would move west into Walworth County.

At the time of the Kenosha violence, the police chief said, Williams Bay officers did not have the proper protective equipment to respond to a similar situation in the county.

While $9,000 was approved by the village board Aug. 31 to purchase new equipment, Timm said only $6,829 was spent on 10 ballistic helmets, 10 face shields and 4 riot shields.