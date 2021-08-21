Williams Bay quilt guild keeps tradition alive

Alongside sweet corn and fresh meats at the 60th annual Lions Club Corn and Brat Fest, a third attraction caught the eyes of countless passersby. The Scrappers Quilt Guild’s booth sat in the middle of Edgewater Park, filled top to bottom with colorful handmade offerings.

The star of the show was the cotton raffle quilt with an estimated value between $800 and $1000.

Guild president Robin Rogers said she was thrilled to have a place at the festival after a difficult year during COVID-19. The quilters stitched on their own for a year, Rogers said, and have only recently begun meeting again.

The guild has a 25-year history in Williams Bay. To support the local quilting tradition, the Lions Club offered the group a booth at the Corn and Brat Fest.

“They said ‘we don’t want to lose you. We consider you gems in our community,’” Rogers said.

Rogers sat surrounded by quilted cosmetic bags, tea towels, table toppers and more, each crafted with care by the guild’s 25 members.

Quilting’s modern uses and forms are endless, Rogers said. Indeed, the booth’s items reflected diverse inspirations, from Halloween to Valentine’s Day.