Williams Bay quilt guild keeps tradition alive

Alongside sweet corn and fresh meats at the 60th annual Lions Club Corn and Brat Fest, a third attraction caught the eyes of countless passersby. The Scrappers Quilt Guild’s booth sat in the middle of Edgewater Park, filled top to bottom with colorful handmade offerings.
The star of the show was the cotton raffle quilt with an estimated value between $800 and $1000.
Guild president Robin Rogers said she was thrilled to have a place at the festival after a difficult year during COVID-19. The quilters stitched on their own for a year, Rogers said, and have only recently begun meeting again.
The guild has a 25-year history in Williams Bay. To support the local quilting tradition, the Lions Club offered the group a booth at the Corn and Brat Fest.
“They said ‘we don’t want to lose you. We consider you gems in our community,’” Rogers said.
Rogers sat surrounded by quilted cosmetic bags, tea towels, table toppers and more, each crafted with care by the guild’s 25 members.
Quilting’s modern uses and forms are endless, Rogers said. Indeed, the booth’s items reflected diverse inspirations, from Halloween to Valentine’s Day.
“There’s really every occasion in the world to quilt,” she said.
Quilting began as the gathering of women, Rogers said, working to create useful items while also finding community in one another.
At its heart, she said, quilting was about warmth, comfort and love.
“It was for wrapping a stillborn baby, it was for marriage, it was for the departing minister who moves onto a different parish,” Rogers said. “Quilting is just a traditional art that we don’t want to let go of.”
Rogers said she hopes to welcome new members into the guild this year—especially young quilters. Most of the group is older adults, she said, who are eager to share their knowledge.
The Scrappers Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of every month at the Lions Club Field House from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sew-ins are hosted on the first Sunday of every month. For more information, contact Robin Rogers at 708-829-0099.