Williams Bay recognized as one of the top music education schools in the nation; senior receives Herb Kohl Scholarship

Several "big ticket celebratory items" headlined the April 25 Williams Bay School Board meeting, including news that Williams Bay has been named one of the top music education schools in the nation.

The Williams Bay was named one of 738 "2022 Best Communities for Music Education" school districts in the nation for music education by the Carlsbad, Calif.-based NAMM Foundation.

The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.

Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate and exceptionally high commitment to music education and its access.

The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. Founded in 2006, The NAMM Foundation represents the generosity and philanthropy of the music products industry. A supporting organization of NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants, the NAMM Foundation is funded through trade association activities and donations. Williams Bay was one of 26 Wisconsin school districts receiving 2022 Best Communities honors. Other school districts recognized in the region included the Delavan-Darien School District, Kenosha Area Unified Schools, School District of Beloit Turner, School District of Jefferson, School District of Fort Atkinson, Kettle Moraine Joint School District, Lake Mills Area School District, Watertown Unified School District and the Whitewater Unified School District.

Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recipient

Middle school/high school principal Brent Mansky also announced at the board meeting that Class of 2022 senior Anna Rolfs, of Williams Bay, had been selected as a 2022 Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship recipient.

"She was chosen to receive this $10,000 award because of her exceptional scholarship, leadership, citizenship and school and community involvement," Mansky said. "In addition, she was evaluated on her ability to clearly articulate goals in each of four areas: future educational goals, personal life goals, community/society service goals, and career goals. This is a tremendous honor for Anna in recognition of all of her hard work and we are certainly very proud of her."

Mansky said her scholarship may be used for college tuition, fees, room and board, books, supplies, technology and equipment required for courses of instruction, so long as these items can be purchased through her college. The scholarship must be used in full within four years of the date on which she receives it.

Rolfs has decided to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall and plans to major in the biological sciences, with an interest in going into the medical field.

"I'm extremely honored to have received the Kohl Excellence Award," Rolfs said in a follow-up interview. "Many of my peers at Williams Bay High School are equally as qualified, and I feel very lucky to have been chosen for this award. It is a great honor and very humbling. My teachers and administrators really deserve a lot of the credit for this because of how they have encouraged and challenged me every step of the way during my time at Williams Bay, and I'm eternally grateful for all they've done for me. It seems that the Kohl Award prioritizes a well-rounded educational experience over just test scores or grade point average. The variety of options that WIlliams Bay High School offers really helped me get the most out of my high school experience."

Rolfs said the $10,000 scholarship will be a play a key role in helping fund her studies at UW-Madison.

"Everyone knows that college costs are skyrocketing, so this scholarship will be a huge help to funding part of my education," she said.

Rolfs is the latest in a long line of Williams Bay High School students to win the competitive scholarship

"2022 marks the eighth straight year that a Williams Bay High School student has won this award, including 17 of the past 18 years," Mansky noted. "Overall, Williams Bay High School students have won this prestigious award 22 times since 1993."

Speaking on behalf of the Williams Bay Board of Education following a standing ovation in Rolfs' honor, board president Jack Lothian praised Rolfs on her "outstanding" accomplishment of earning a Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship.

"We are so proud of you," Lothian said.

Herb Kohl Education Foundation, Inc. awarded 174 $10,000 scholarships to graduating Class of 2022 high school students.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established in 1990 by namesake Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl and has since awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said in a press release announcing the awards. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students ... and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”

Investing Club

In other student news, Mansky reported that Williams Bay middle and high school students were invited to join an investing club in order to participate in the Wisconsin Stock Market Game challenge sponsored by EconomicsWisconsin.

"The simulation helps students learn the cost and benefits involved in investing in the stock market by managing a hypothetical $100,000 investment portfolio as they compete against teams from across Wisconsin for a chance at a cash prize," he said. "This spring, 400 Wisconsin teams competed in this 10-week simulation. We are proud to share that three Williams Bay teams finished in the top 10 in the state."

A Williams Bay Middle School team of seventh-graders Ben Galvin and Ethan Wiegel finished sixth in the state by growing their portfolio to a value of $120,262.46, while a Williams Bay High School team made up of seniors Eoin Henry, Josh Rolfs, Nolan Peyer, Caden Binger and Travis Johnson finished fifth in the state with a portfolio value of $124, 314.41.

"EconomicsWisconsin has announced that the grand prize winning team was also from Williams Bay and consisted of seniors Connor Pecht, Aiden Hoover, Cole Oertel, Landon Palmer and Collin Kuiper," Mansky announced. "This team grew their $100,000 portfolio to a staggering $405,407.62, which is a now new state record. They've blown the state record out of the water. This is next level stuff in terms of what they've done. Very cool."'

The previous portfolio record was $172,000.

He said the winning team has been invited to attend the April 27 EconomicsWisconsin board of directors meeting and will also be honored with a luncheon celebration ceremony in May. They will also receive a cash prize.

"We are excited about the level of success our teams have had in year one of this program and look forward to the fall competition," Mansky said.

Academic Bowl

Fifteen students on the Academic Bowl team traveled to Montello on April 4, where they competed against 10 other conference teams, with Williams Bay placing third overall.

The language arts team of Sylas Jeninga, Nick Schnobel, Aaron Johnson and Collin Kuiper placed first. The social studies team of Nolan Peyer, Brooke Peyer, Kai Suh and Rosa Jimenez placed second.

Individual awards at the Academic Bowl included: Caden Binger, chemistry, third place; Henry Kwiatkowski, physics, third place; Collin Kuiper, language arts, third place; Nick Schnobel, novels, second place; Nolan Peyer, geography, third place; and Eoin Henry, U.S. history, second place.

Art Show

Two Williams Bay students received awards at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Art Show, held at Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva.

Olivia Wiley received a Merit Award, while Brigette Ev. Duval received the Martin Smith Memorial Award for Creative Art.

Forensics

Williams Bay students recently competed at the state forensic competition on April 9 at DeForest Area High School in Dane County.

Earning awards at the state forensics meet were Sofiia Lauten, poetry, gold; Anna Rolfs, prose, silver; Monica Paur, impromptu, silver; Ari Kuney, moments in history, silver; Josh Rolfs, informative, silver; Eoin Henry, impromptu, silver; and Travis Johnson, informative, bronze.

Spanish Club

Williams Bay's Spanish Club hosted a March 21-April 1 spare change collection fundraiser for World Central Kitchen in support of Ukraine, raising more than $2,500.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.