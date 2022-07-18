Williams Bay referendum plans changed: Village only able to have one referendum question on November ballot

The Village of Williams Bay’s ambitious plans to place two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 general election have run into complications, with plans scaled back to just one question on the fall ballot.

On June 20, the Williams Bay Village Board unanimously gave its approval to procedurally move forward with two referendums eyed for a Nov. 8 vote to exceed state-mandated tax levy limits, sending the two referendum proposals to the Finance & Personnel Committe to develop referendum language and set cost figures.

One referendum question would seek funding approval for an additional full-time officer position for the Williams Bay Police Department, while the other would seek funding approval for the hiring of seven full-time equivalent (FTE) emergency medical services (EMS) positions for services contracted from the Fontana Fire Department.

But at their July 5 meeting, members of the village’s Finance & Personnel Committee—chairman Lowell Wright, Robert Umans and Jim D’Allessandro—were advised by village attorney Mark A. Schroeder that only one referendum question could be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“It was determined by our attorney that we cannot have two questions on the ballot that would directly impact the tax levy,” village administrator Becky Tobin said. “The Finance Committee voted to just proceed with the EMS question for the November ballot and not the police question for the additional police officer. They could decide to do the police officer [referendum question] on the April ballot if they wanted to, but for now it’ll just be EMS.”

Tobin said the Finance & Personnal Committee considered but ultimately rejected the idea of combining the two referendum questions into a single referendum question.

The Finance & Personnal Committee is continuing to work on the language and dollar amount for the referendum question.

Tobin said the Williams Bay Village Board is expected to discuss and possibly take action on the Finance & Personnel Committee’s recommendation on referendum question language at its next business meeting, slated for Monday, July 18 at a new start time of 6:30 p.m.

“I think the Finance Committee recognizes the immediate need is for EMS,” Tobin said of the focus on moving ahead with the proposed emergency medical services referendum question. “We’ve entered into this contract with Fontana and if we want to be able to move forward with this contract to provide the service to Williams Bay, this is what needs to happen first.”

Wright agreed with Tobin’s assessment of the challenges faced by committee members.

“It’s not an easy situation,” he said. “We are so constrained in terms of our levy and the increased cost of services. As I look at it, EMS is such a critical and urgent service that we’re obliged and obligated to provide. It was important for us to continue to fund that. That’s not to say the police are not important, they certainly are and we will get to their funding, but it was the committee’s belief that we ought to focus our energy and the people’s money on EMS services.”

While saying the committeee’s decision “impacts the community” from a law enforcement perspective, given spiking overtime costs and ongoing department staffing challenges, Chief of Police Justin P. Timm said he understands the difficult decisions that the Finanace & Personnel Committee faced July 5.

“I do not envy their position,” Timm said. “They had a very difficult position where they had a couple decisions that they had to make ... I was disappointed, but I know they have their decisions to make ... to try to benefit the community in the best way possible ... My hope is, moving forward, that they will reconsider for an April [police] referendum. They saw the value in it ... I hope they will continue to see the value in it.”

In the meantime, Williams Bay Police Department operations will continue as they have been, with overtime shift staffing, cancelled or delayed vacations, and Timm and Lt. William Kostock sometimes pulling away from their administrative duties to cover road patrol shifts.

“We just need to keep pushing forward,” Timm said. “The officers are in the right state of mind, our community supports us whole-heartedly ... We’re trying to make sure we’re being beneficial to the entire community and make sure that everyone’s being safe and enjoying their time at Williams Bay.”

Wright said addressing Timm’s request for an additional officer remains a priority for the Finance and Personnel Committee moving forward.

“I would hazard a pretty informed guess that we will certainly reconsider it at some point in the near future,” he noted. “Obviously, we have to do our budget here in the next few months, we probably can’t squeeze another officer into our budget, but certainly as we look at future referendum possibilities I know we will consider it.”