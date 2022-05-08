Williams Bay residents propose paid parking to raise funds and No Mow May, but no action taken

Should Williams Bay implement paid parking or participate in No Mow May, encouraging residents not to mow in May?

Those were two of the topics that local residents brought up during public comment period during the most recent Williams Bay Village Board meeting on May 2.

No action was taken on either, but recommendations from residents are noted as part of meeting minutes for possible future discussion in the future.

Elm Street resident Jack Jones was the resident who urged the board to consider revisiting the implementation of parking fees in the village, similar to those put in place in the City of Lake Geneva and the neighboring Village of Fontana.

"I think it would be a good money-maker," Jones said.

In Lake Geneva parking is $2 per hour daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. most of the year, except mid-November to Feb. 1.

In Fontana paid parking is in effect from April 15 through October 15, seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $2 per hour, Monday to Thursday and $3.50 per hour Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cambridge Drive resident Patt Heise, meanwhile, appeared before the board to advocate for the implementation of a No May May program in Williams Bay in support of food-challenged bees and other early spring pollinators, noting "a lot" of Wisconsin communities have implemented the program, including Appleton, Green Bay, La Crosse, Oshkosh and Sun Prairie, among others.

Locally, the Genoa City Village Board last month approved the pilot implementation of No Mow May in the southeastern Walworth County community.

By not mowing in May, it's hoped that early spring pollinators will be able to feed on increased populations of native flowering plants including dandelions, violets and white clover, thus increasing their chances for survival and, ideally, boosting pollinator populations. Participating No Mow May communities wave enforcement of tall grass ordinances during the observance.

"It started a few years ago in the United Kingdom and is rapidly spreading through the United States," Heise said of the grass roots No Mow May movement. "Bee City U.S.A. is promoting it. I'd like you to consider adding Williams Bay to that list. We're a Tree City, we're a Bird City, and this would just be a way to take it another step further."

Heise said the population of pollinators, including bees, has seen a significant decline in recent years, calling it a troubling development.

"Without bees there's no pollination and with no pollination there's no food," she said. "With no food, we're not around."

Other news

In other developments at the May 2 village board meeting, trustees approved the hiring of Whitewater resident Maddison Raabe, a Muskego native, to fill an officer vacancy at the Williams Bay Police Department, contingent on the successful completion of her background check.

