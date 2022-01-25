Williams Bay residents want to maintain small-town feel, they say during comprehensive plan process

Residents of the Village of Williams Bay overwhelmingly expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel during an open forum meeting to develop a 20-year comprehensive plan.

The village and its planning consultant, Vandewalle & Associates, hosted the public event to better understand what residents would like the future of the village to look like.

On Nov. 15, the village launched the project with the Plan Commission and Village Board to gather input on key areas of the comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan is a statutory document required by Wisconsin state statutes to be updated every 10 years and contain a 20-year look ahead that helps guide the village’s future growth and desires.

During the community visioning workshop, hosted on Jan. 19, residents shared what they value the most, what key issues concern them the most, some possible opportunities, and a vision for the future.

“I’ve lived here in this area for about five or six years. I just find it a fantastic, small, community that greets its visitors very warmly. It’s almost like the little sister of Lake Geneva,” said Williams Bay resident Mercy Stevenson. “You get to enjoy the hometown feel of Williams Bay but you’re only minutes away from some fun activities not only Williams Bay but also Lake Geneva, Fontana, and even Walworth.”

Stevenson, who is a member of the Lionesses Lions Club of Williams Bay, shared the same values that other residents vocalized. A lot of them agreed that they enjoy the safety of the town, the natural resources, including the lakefront and parks, the school, among other things.

Village Administrator Becky Tobin said, “So far from listening to the conversations earlier today, the preservation of natural resources, the lake, is a top priority. Also, how to balance between economic development but trying to keep that small-town atmosphere that everybody here likes.”

Williams Bay resident David Harrison shared that same sentiment. Although other towns around the area seem to be growing, the people of Williams Bay do not want to see commercial growth.

But Village President Bill Duncan said he has heard differing opinions and knows some want to see changes downtown.

“We particularly hear about vacant lots downtown. Recently the Williams Bay Business Association did a survey. I was reading the comments and we do have some divergence about keeping it the way it is,” Duncan said.

Many residents would prefer to see existing properties up to code and improved infrastructure.

Several developments in downtown Williams Bay are under discussion. The vacant lot at the corner of Walworth Avenue and Geneva Street was sold last year to the owners of the Green Grocer Deli and Clear Waters Salon Spa, but no plans have yet been brought to the Village Board.

Also, there has been discussion that the property where Café Calamari is located could be sold to a developer for mixed use commercial and residential, with plans for a restaurant to continue in the space. But again, nothing has yet been presented to the village and nothing is final.

During the visioning session, residents brought up a desire for a two-story building max near the lakefront if there is development.

Other items brought up were the need for affordable housing for young families, traffic management, the desire for a sidewalk on Theater Road, tax incentives for downtown projects, fiber optic availability, building standards and improved recreational activities.

Residents also brought up a need for electric vehicle charging stations and a property maintenance ordinance.

Draft reviews for the comprehensive plan occur with the plan commission and the village board during the spring, Associate Planner Ben Rohr said. The document will be brought back to the public in the summer in an open forum setting where they can hear information from the public on the draft itself and gather feedback.

Adoption of the plan by the Plan Commission and the Village Board is expected to happen during the summer.