Williams Bay School District changes quarantine policy, allowing more students to stay in school

The Williams Bay School District's quarantine policy now differentiates between students identified as close contacts with someone at school, and students identified as close contacts with someone at home.
Students identified as close contacts with someone at school will not be asked to quarantine, Superintendent Bill White said. Instead, the identified students will be monitored for symptoms while they continue going to school. This policy change applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, White said.
Students identified as close contacts with someone at home will have to quarantine for 14 days--regardless of vaccination status.
The original reopening plan stated that students identified as close contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case, regardless of the site of contact, would have to quarantine for 14 days unless they provided proof of vaccination.
Masks remain optional.
The updated plan comes after an open forum held on Aug. 3, during which the parents in attendance expressed decisive opposition to masks and the differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated students in the school's COVID-19 guidelines.
At Big Foot High School, unvaccinated students identified as close contacts will have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of the site of contact. They may return to school if they can provide a negative test after five days, District Administrator Doug Parker said.
As of Aug. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that close contacts who are not fully vaccinated quarantine at home for 14 days after exposure, or for 10 days if no symptoms have developed.
The CDC defines a close contact as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. However, this definition excludes students who were within three to six feet of an infected student if masks were worn the entire time.
Classes start on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Williams Bay schools and Big Foot High School.