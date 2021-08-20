Williams Bay School District changes quarantine policy, allowing more students to stay in school

The Williams Bay School District's quarantine policy now differentiates between students identified as close contacts with someone at school, and students identified as close contacts with someone at home.

Students identified as close contacts with someone at school will not be asked to quarantine, Superintendent Bill White said. Instead, the identified students will be monitored for symptoms while they continue going to school. This policy change applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, White said.

Students identified as close contacts with someone at home will have to quarantine for 14 days--regardless of vaccination status.

The original reopening plan stated that students identified as close contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case, regardless of the site of contact, would have to quarantine for 14 days unless they provided proof of vaccination.

Masks remain optional.

