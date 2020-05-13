Williams Bay school history club rated among top in the nation

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay History Club has been designated as one of the top 10 in the nation by the National History Club.
Each year, a judging committee with the National History Club selects the top 10 clubs out of more than 550 participating chapters in local communities throughout the country.
Robert Nasson, president of the national club, said the Williams Bay chapter was chosen because of its outstanding community involvement in activities such as maintaining Frost Park, hosting fundraisers, coordinating field trips and participating in the annual History Bowl competition.
“Williams Bay’s club is very active in the community,” Nasson said. “They’re just consistently spectacular in what they do.”
Williams Bay History Club adviser Deb Soplanda said she was proud the club was chosen out of hundreds of chapters throughout the nation, and she was glad that students’ work was being recognized.
“It’s great for the kids to see what they do and how they do it really does make a difference, and is noticed on a national level,” she said.
The Williams Bay History Club meets monthly to coordinate activities that allow members to experience and learn about historical events. Subcommittees within the group organize field trips, maintain Frost Park and hold fundraiser events for trips to Europe.
Zarren Zafiro, a senior who is currently the club president, said winning the award is an honor, and that he knew the club was deserving of the recognition after efforts to improve Frost Park and to prevent future development on a Native American burial ground.
In addition to the community benefits of the group, Zafiro said the 120-member club also offers students the opportunity to get familiar with students they might not otherwise interact with.
“It’s nice when freshman and sophomores come into the club and meet friends outside of their own friend group,” he said.
Since the club formed in 1999 with six members, it has received the top 10 designation three other times — in 2012, 2015 and 2018.
Soplanda said she attributes the club’s success to a willingness to hear from students and to find projects they have genuine interests in.
Just this year, Soplanda said two freshman club members created a culture and cuisine group, in which members dine at ethnic restaurants after learning about their cultures and histories. Another student created a fallen comrade table at the school on Veteran’s Day on their own initiative.
“The interest in history they express is what you should do,” she said.
A fan of local history herself, Soplanda said she hopes her interest in history sparks interest among club members as well. She said she hopes learning about the history of Williams Bay helps them appreciate the area more and take pride in the history their generation will leave behind.
Nasson said the Williams Bay Club is one of the best he has ever worked with. He credits Soplanda for her involvement, saying that while student work makes the club, advisors play a large role in organizing and energizing students.
“Deb is the driving force behind the club,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.