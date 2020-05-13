Williams Bay school history club rated among top in the nation

Zarren Zafiro, a senior who is currently the club president, said winning the award is an honor, and that he knew the club was deserving of the recognition after efforts to improve Frost Park and to prevent future development on a Native American burial ground.

In addition to the community benefits of the group, Zafiro said the 120-member club also offers students the opportunity to get familiar with students they might not otherwise interact with.

“It’s nice when freshman and sophomores come into the club and meet friends outside of their own friend group,” he said.

Since the club formed in 1999 with six members, it has received the top 10 designation three other times — in 2012, 2015 and 2018.

Soplanda said she attributes the club’s success to a willingness to hear from students and to find projects they have genuine interests in.

Just this year, Soplanda said two freshman club members created a culture and cuisine group, in which members dine at ethnic restaurants after learning about their cultures and histories. Another student created a fallen comrade table at the school on Veteran’s Day on their own initiative.

“The interest in history they express is what you should do,” she said.