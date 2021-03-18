Williams Bay school proposal receives early support

WILLIAMS BAY — While still early in the review process, a plan to convert the former Williams Bay elementary school into several condo units has received support from plan commissioners, village trustees and community members alike.
For many in Williams Bay, the proposal from MBC Center, LLC — a real estate development division of the Chicago-based Rolam Equities investment firm — may be the best reuse of the village’s former elementary building.
Under the plan, three to five condo units would be constructed inside the school while largely maintaining the exterior of the more than 100-year-old building.
The Williams Bay Plan Commission discussed the proposal during a March 9 meeting, where commissioners expressed enthusiasm about a viable reuse of the former school building, which has sat vacant since 2017 when the village constructed its new elementary school adjoined to the existing Williams Bay High School.
During the meeting, Commissioner Ralph Cincinelli said he believes the proposal presents the village with a reuse for the building which will not strain village utilities, will not cause additional traffic in the area and will maintain green space around the former school.
“I just wanted to applaud the idea here of taking a school that has been empty for a while and coming up with a really creative, adaptive reuse,” he said. “The way you’ve approached this I think is a real positive contribution.”
Along with commissioners Don Parker and Maggie Gage, Village President Bill Duncan also said he supports the proposal.
“I really like the concept,” Duncan said. “Conceptually I’m very happy to see this possible solution for what could be a real white elephant.”
Duncan said he has also received letters of support from village residents, one of which was from former village trustee Marsha Engquist, and that he has not heard of any opposition to the project at this time.
Village Clerk Jackie Pankau confirmed during the meeting that the village has received a total of ten letters in favor of the project and none in opposition.
The plan was first brought before the village plan commission during a Feb. 9 meeting where a request was made from the project developer Mason Awtry and Rolam Equities CEO to amend the village’s comprehensive plan to allow for a rezoning of the institutional property to residential.
Awtry is also requesting approval for several building code exemptions on setback requirements, building separation requirements and usage requirements to accommodate the plan.
MBC Center has submitted three different concept plans to the village, one with the school divided into three units, one divided into four units and one divided into five units.
With the school building having a footprint of roughly 80,000-square-feet, between the three proposals the smallest unit would be about 7,000 square feet, with others being much larger.
Concepts plans show garage space for the units could house anywhere between four and 10 cars, depending on the plan, a feature Awtry said would allow unit owners to store boats, jet skis or other recreational vehicles.
Substantial interior renovations will have to be completed to bring the former school up to state building code but Awtry said during the March 9 meeting that he is working with building inspector Joe Mesler to ensure the proper renovations could be completed.
In all the plans the former school’s gymnasium would remain as is to serve as a recreation or event space for unit owners.
During the March 9 meeting, commissioners asked Awtry if one of the concepts was being favored over others but the developer said it is still too soon to say for certain.
“There’s open discussion with two potential investors or buyers of units but one step at a time,” he said. “I have got to make sure I can at least do the project before we get people too excited about it.”
The plan was presented to the village board during a March 15 meting though no action was taken on the rezoning request.
This is the second time Awtry has tried to develop the former elementary school.
MBC Center, LLC presented plans to the village in March 2018 to convert the former school into a retreat and wellness center with overnight accommodations for about 30 guests.
Awtry halted plans on the center after being faced with neighborhood opposition regarding overnight accommodations the center would have offered, similar to a hotel, in a primarily residential area.
Diana Ross
Floating poker chips
Vintage car
Subscribe now
Keep updated on Lake Geneva area news. Subscribe to the Lake Geneva Regional News at https://www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join