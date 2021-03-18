Williams Bay school proposal receives early support

With the school building having a footprint of roughly 80,000-square-feet, between the three proposals the smallest unit would be about 7,000 square feet, with others being much larger.

Concepts plans show garage space for the units could house anywhere between four and 10 cars, depending on the plan, a feature Awtry said would allow unit owners to store boats, jet skis or other recreational vehicles.

Substantial interior renovations will have to be completed to bring the former school up to state building code but Awtry said during the March 9 meeting that he is working with building inspector Joe Mesler to ensure the proper renovations could be completed.

In all the plans the former school’s gymnasium would remain as is to serve as a recreation or event space for unit owners.

During the March 9 meeting, commissioners asked Awtry if one of the concepts was being favored over others but the developer said it is still too soon to say for certain.

“There’s open discussion with two potential investors or buyers of units but one step at a time,” he said. “I have got to make sure I can at least do the project before we get people too excited about it.”